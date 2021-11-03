Netflix is trying to add more fun to its Android platform. The online video streaming service is bringing games to the app, something off-the-track for its user base. Netflix subscribers across the globe will be able to have a gaming experience on the platform with five new games- Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Also Read - Movies to watch with family on Netflix this Diwali 2021

The company made an initial announcement in July and had a trial run in one market the next month. The new games are published on the Google Play Store under Netflix's developer account.

How to try the new games on the Netflix Android app

All five Netflix exclusive games don't tag any additional fees, ads, or in-app purchases. A dedicated games row or games tab has been made available on mobile devices, while on tablets one you will find the option from the categories drop-down menu. A user can download the mentioned games via Google Play. Once downloaded, they can be accessed from within the app. The games that one selects will automatically default to the language preference they set in your Netflix profile. In case any particular language isn't selected, games will default to English.

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us,” Netflix mentioned in its blog post.

“All you need is a Netflix subscription — there’s no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases. (Don’t let the demogorgon tell you otherwise),” the streaming platform adds.

The good part is subscribers will be able to play these games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. And most of the games are playable in offline mode, although Netflix didn’t specify the games. These games won’t be available on kids’ profile.

Apparently, the OTT platform is said to be working with indie game studios for quite some time. While Netflix plans to begin on a relatively small scale, it did mention of seeing gaming as a new content category. The company has even hired Mike Verdu, as VP, Game Development at Netflix who had played an important role in some of the hardcore gaming companies- EA, Zynga, Legend Entertainment, to name a few.