Netflix could launch its video game streaming service next year, at no extra cost

Netflix is arguably one of the major video streaming platforms alongside the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more. The company is now looking to expand into the video game streaming business to take on the likes of Microsoft, Google, Nvidia and more, according to a new report. Also Read - Windows 11 early preview: Windows goes young

According to a report by Bloomberg, Netflix is looking to kick off its video game streaming platform within the next year. The games will show up right alongside TV shows and movies, which are already available to Netflix subscribers. Moreover, Netflix is not looking to upcharge its customers for this content. Also Read - Facebook gives voice to emojis with Soundmoji: Here's how to send

“The idea is to offer video games on Netflix’s streaming platform within the next year, according to a person familiar with the situation. The games will appear alongside current fare as a new programming genre — similar to what Netflix did with documentaries or stand-up specials.” Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

The report further notes that to kick off the process, Netflix has hired Mike Verdu, a former employee of Electronic Arts and Facebook. Netflix will continue to build up its gaming division in the coming months. The company has also advertised some new roles for these positions on its website.

Some files within the Netflix app for iOS also hint at the game streaming option. However, this would present a major problem for Netflix on iOS. The streaming giant would have to face the same challenges that Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Nvidia have had faced, getting their cloud gaming offerings rejected on the Apple App Store.

The report does not go into the list of video games that will be made available on Netflix. However, it is expected to start out with only a small library, which will later expand with some Netflix originals too.