Netflix has a bunch of subscribers in its 'Preview Club' who get early access to Netflix Original content (both films and series), before the actual rollout of the platform. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the content streaming platform is planning to expand the number of subscribers to tens of thousands in this club, starting next year. Currently, it includes somewhere around 2,000 people worldwide.

Netflix to expand its ‘Preview Club’

For the unversed, creators give access to their films and series to Preview Club members before releasing them officially. They take the feedback from these subscribers and make modifications accordingly. As per the report, 'Don't Look Up' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep, was also premiered for this club first. The members suggested that the film was too serious, hence creator Adam McKay added more humour before it was officially released for the mainstream subscribers on the platform.

Notably, the film had four Oscars nominations and 152.29 million weekly viewing hours on Netflix.

A report by Variety hints that this club has existed since May 2021, but the subscriber-feedback panels only include members from users from the US only.

The Netflix Preview Club is invite-only. The subscribers are asked to sign an NDA before watching an unreleased film or series and answer a survey once they finish watching it. This way, the creators can get feedback as to how the audience is perceiving the particular piece of content, revealed a Reddit user. The user further added, “You get a special Netflix account, and they email when they have a movie in there for you to watch. Usually, you have to watch and review within a week.”

Netflix will give this feedback to the creators, but it is entirely the creators’ choice if they want to make changes or not. The streaming platform does not force these changes.