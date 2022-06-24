comscore Netflix fires 300 employees after losing subscribers
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Netflix Fires 300 Employees In Second Layoff Round As Subscriber Loss Continues
News

Netflix fires 300 employees in second layoff round as subscriber loss continues

Apps

Netflix previously announced layoffs of 150 employees as it attempted to curb the losses from dwindling subscriptions that dipped for the first time in over a decade.

Untitled design - 2022-05-18T095247.342

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's hit series.

Netflix announced job cuts of around 300 employees in the second round of layoffs as the streaming giant continues to struggle with slower revenue growth. The Las Gatos-headquartered company reported the loss of subscribers earlier this year for the first time in around a decade. A previous layoff round impacted the jobs of around 150 employees and several contractors in May. Also Read - Father's Day movies to watch with your dad: Piku, Like Father, Dangal and more

According to Variety, Netflix’s fresh layoff impact “many different teams” but the workers severely hit by the layoffs are in the US. Some international roles have also been cut, The Verge said, citing Netflix spokesperson Bao Nguyen. “Today we sadly let go of around 300 employees,” Nguyen was quoted as saying. “While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth.” Also Read - Netflix mobile games generate 13 million downloads: Here are the details

During its Q1 earnings call, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings announced the company lost 200,000 subscribers for the first time in over a decade and introduced a series of measures that are aimed at minimising the slump and boosting the revenue of the company. The company’s projection at the time suggested a further drop in subscribers. Netflix said it could lose 2 million more users in the upcoming quarter. Also Read - Cryptocurrency-based movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more

Netflix blamed password sharing for the loss in paying subscribers, so it launched a mechanism that requires users who share passwords with accounts in different locations to pay. The feature is currently being piloted in a few markets, but Netflix wants it to be available globally to curb password sharing. Netflix also said that it will invest in content and production aggressively now, especially at a time when it faces stiff competition from the likes of Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video. Content has emerged as a major issue that Netflix needs to improve, but other factors such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine that led to a ban on Netflix in Russia were also responsible for the dip in subscribers count.

For now, the company is streamlining its growth and it is likely that more layoffs are on the cards, though Nguyen did not say anything about any additional job cuts. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Hastings and co-CEO Ted Sarandos told the company staff that it plans to “return to a more normal course of business going forward” in an email.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 9:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 24, 2022 10:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google rolls out new features to Chromebook: Check details
Laptops
Google rolls out new features to Chromebook: Check details
Toyota recalls 2,700 electric cars over faulty wheels

automobile

Toyota recalls 2,700 electric cars over faulty wheels

HP refreshes Omen and Victus series of laptops in India: Check price, specs

Laptops

HP refreshes Omen and Victus series of laptops in India: Check price, specs

Poco F4 5G Quick Review

Photo Gallery

Poco F4 5G Quick Review

Best Poco F4 5G alternatives in India

Photo Gallery

Best Poco F4 5G alternatives in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix fires 300 employees after losing subscribers

Google rolls out new features to Chromebook: Check details

Toyota recalls 2,700 electric cars over faulty wheels

HP refreshes Omen and Victus series of laptops in India: Check price, specs

Best Poco F4 5G alternatives in India

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

Related Topics

Latest Videos

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone

Hands On

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

News

Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video

Reviews

Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video
Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

News

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999