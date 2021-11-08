Netflix games began rolling out globally on Android devices last week. While Netflix subscribers using an Android device could play a selection of games on the mobile app, it wasn’t the same for iOS users. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000

Apparently, iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his newsletter 'Power On' cited to have seen code that indicates that Netflix might take a different approach to release games for iOS. Gurman managed to dig the details with the help of developer Steve Moser and said that the OTT platform would release all its games 'individually' on iOS via the app store and that they won't be downloadable and playable within the app.

Gurman explains that unlike on Android, Netflix would have to make games available on iOS separately. This means that unlike the implementation on Android which allows users to download and launch games directly from within the app, the iOS Netflix app is said to act as a gateway o the App Store where users will have to install each game separately.

While this isn’t surprising given Apple’s ‘walled-garden strategy regarding apps Gurman says that this ‘also underscores’ a growing rivalry between Apple and Netflix.

To recall, Netflix introduced fives titles on the mobile app for the subscribers to choose from that include- Stranger Things: 1984; Stranger Things 3: The Game; Shooting Hoops; Teeter Up; and Card Blast. During the global rollout announcement, Netflix cited that the games won’t include any ads, additional fees, and neither in-app purchases and that Android users will be able to pick the games to play from the dedicated Games section of the app.

All Netflix subscribers can play these games for free on multiple devices. However, these games are not available on kids’ profiles and will only be limited to the adult section. Moreover, some games on the platform will be playable offline, although Netflix hasn’t mentioned the games yet. Currently, the Netflix games are available only in the US region. In case you want to try out the new Netflix games on your Android phone here’s a simple guide that can help you out.