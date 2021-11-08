comscore iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix
  • Home
  • Apps
  • iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix
News

iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix

Apps

Netflix Games on iOS won't likely be available directly from the streaming app, users will have to install it individually from the Apple App Store.

Netflix-games

Netflix games began rolling out globally on Android devices last week. While Netflix subscribers using an Android device could play a selection of games on the mobile app, it wasn’t the same for iOS users. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000

Apparently, iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his newsletter ‘Power On’ cited to have seen code that indicates that Netflix might take a different approach to release games for iOS. Gurman managed to dig the details with the help of developer Steve Moser and said that the OTT platform would release all its games ‘individually’ on iOS via the app store and that they won’t be downloadable and playable within the app. Also Read - This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything

Gurman explains that unlike on Android, Netflix would have to make games available on iOS separately. This means that unlike the implementation on Android which allows users to download and launch games directly from within the app, the iOS Netflix app is said to act as a gateway o the App Store where users will have to install each game separately. Also Read - How to play video games on Netflix

While this isn’t surprising given Apple’s ‘walled-garden strategy regarding apps Gurman says that this ‘also underscores’ a growing rivalry between Apple and Netflix.

To recall, Netflix introduced fives titles on the mobile app for the subscribers to choose from that include- Stranger Things: 1984; Stranger Things 3: The Game; Shooting Hoops; Teeter Up; and Card Blast. During the global rollout announcement, Netflix cited that the games won’t include any ads, additional fees, and neither in-app purchases and that Android users will be able to pick the games to play from the dedicated Games section of the app.

All Netflix subscribers can play these games for free on multiple devices. However, these games are not available on kids’ profiles and will only be limited to the adult section. Moreover, some games on the platform will be playable offline, although Netflix hasn’t mentioned the games yet. Currently, the Netflix games are available only in the US region. In case you want to try out the new Netflix games on your Android phone here’s a simple guide that can help you out.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking
How To
WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking
Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

News

Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Free Fire latest rewards, new list of active codes for today

Gaming

Free Fire latest rewards, new list of active codes for today

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

News

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix

WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000

Mobiles

Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000
This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything

How To

This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything
How to play games for free on Netflix

How To

How to play games for free on Netflix
Clubhouse adds 13 new languages including Hindi, Tamil, more

Apps

Clubhouse adds 13 new languages including Hindi, Tamil, more
How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

How To

How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Paytm IPO के लिए बैंक, Zerodha और Paytm Money से कैसे करें अप्लाई? यहां जानें सबकुछ

Google Doodle Today: गूगल ने डॉ. कमल रणदिवे के जन्मदिन पर बनाया खास डूडल, जानें इनकी उपलब्धियां

Free Fire Diamonds मिलेंगे फ्री, एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स ट्राई कर सकते हैं ये तीन ऐप्स

Realme GT 2 Pro अगले साल हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

फ्री फायर OB30 अपडेट के बाद एक्टिव एबिलिटी वाले बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स की लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India
How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking
How To
WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking
Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

News

Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users
Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more
Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000
Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

News

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers