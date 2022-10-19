Netflix will charge you extra fee for password sharing early next year

Netflix has been trying to crack down on password sharing — a practice that has led to revenue losses for the company — for a long time. Now, after months of deliberations, the streaming giant has found a way to make the users who their Netflix account passwords pay. The company has announced that it will monetise accounts sharing passwords starting next year. Also Read - Netflix Profile Transfers feature: How to use it in India

Netflix hasn't made a public announcement yet. However, the company while announcing its quarterly revenue results said that it will start charging accounts that share their passwords for the 'extra member' starting next year.

"Finally, we've landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we'll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023," Netflix said in its quarterly earnings report.

“After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (“extra member”), if they want to pay for family or friends. In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular,” the company added.

It is worth noting that the announcement comes a day after the company announced its Profile Transfer feature. This feature will enable users who are sharing passwords to break into a separate account of their own without losing their Netflix data, which includes My List, personalised recommendations, viewing history and saved shows and TV accounts. Netflix has started rolling out this feature to its users across the globe and it will notify them via an email as soon as the feature becomes available in their accounts.

Together, the Profile Transfer feature and the ability to pay for extra members will help Netflix put an end to the issue of password sharing on its platform. The route that Netflix is taking is pretty simple. It will charge the account holder for every extra member that they are sharing their password with. This means that if a user is sharing their Netflix account password with two friends, they will have to pay an additional price for each friend. If the user is okay with paying the additional price, they can continue using the account as they were. If not, Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature will let the two friends create new accounts without missing out on their data.