comscore Netflix knows when you shared your password, and now it wants you to pay for it
Netflix knows when you shared your password, and now it wants you to pay for it

Netflix said that it is planning to test these features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru before first.

For years, Netflix users have shared their account passwords with friends and family so that they can watch shows and movies from the streaming service. Now, Netflix is testing a way to crackdown on the practice of password sharing among friends and family members who don’t live in the same household by making them pay an extra fee. Also Read - Top crime series/films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

In a blog post, Netflix’s Director of Product Innovations Chengyi Long said that the practice of password sharing was impacting the company’s ability to invest in new TV and films. “We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members,” Long wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Loved The Adam Project? Top time travel films that you can watch now

To crack down on the practice, the company has started testing two new features that enable Netflix users who share their accounts with people outside their households to do so while paying a little extra fee. The first feature is called ‘Add an Extra Member’. It enables Netflix users who have subscribed to the company’s Standard and Premium plans to be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with, each with their own profile, personalised recommendations, login and password, at a lower price. Users in Chile who opt for this feature will have to pay 2,380 CLP (Rs 225.78 approx.), while users in Costa Rica and Peru will have to pay 2.99 USD (Rs 226.9 approx.) and 7.9 PEN (Rs 160.8 approx.) respectively. Also Read - What to Watch this weekend: Bestseller, Badhai Do, Pieces of Her and more

The other feature is called ‘Transfer Profile to a New Account’. This feature enables users of Netflix’s Basic, Standard, and Premium plans to be able to share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an extra Member sub account, while keeping the viewing history, My List, and personalised recommendations.

Netflix said that it is planning to test these features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru and that they will be available to its users in these countries in the coming days. “We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world,” the company added.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 11:53 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 17, 2022 8:50 PM IST

Best Sellers