Netflix introduces a new external subscription option for iOS users

This move helps Netflix save 30 percent commission per subscription that it has to give to Apple.

Image: Pixabay

Netflix is working on adding a new option for iOS users that will take them to its website, where they can finish a new Netflix subscription, reported 9to5Mac. This information was first revealed by a few users, which was later confirmed by 9to5Mac. This feature is expected to be rolled out for all users worldwide. Also Read - Facebook introduces Home, Feeds tab in Android, iOS apps: Here’s how your experience will change

For the unversed, Netflix had earlier allowed “reader apps” to provide external links for customers so that they can directly log in and pay for a subscription from outside of the App Store. Reader apps are the apps that offer digital content that include magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music or video as their main functionality. The new update is now available for iPhone and iPad users worldwide. Also Read - Tobey Maguire's Spiderman trilogy will arrive on Netflix on August 1

The report further reveals that when you press the subscribe option, you will see a message pop up that says “you’re about to leave the app and go to an external website”. This is App Store clarifying that Apple is not responsible for the transaction that is about to happen as it will be done on the Netflix platform. To be precise, the message will read: Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to transfer chat history from Android to iOS

“Any accounts or purchases made outside of this app will be managed by the developer “Netflix.” Your App Store account, stored payment methods, and related features, such as subscription management and refund requests, will not be available. Apple is not responsible for the privacy or security of transactions made with this developer.”

Once you tap on the Continue button, you will be taken to the Netflix website where you can add the required details like personal information, and card details and subscribe to a plan. This way, Netflix does not have to pay the 30 percent commission to Apple for each subscription. This commission is reduced to 15 percent for recurring subscriptions after a year.

  Published Date: July 25, 2022 9:31 AM IST

