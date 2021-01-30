comscore New Netflix sleep timer feature will turn off shows when you fall asleep
Netflix's new sleep timer feature will turn off shows when you fall asleep

Netflix is one of the streaming services that has come in to save us from our boring lives by providing us with a plethora of online content, which we all can binge-watch at any time. To make the experience better and better, the video streaming service tends to introduce a number of features. Also Read - Netflix update for Android improves audio quality

The most latest one is the sleep timer feature, which will come in handy if you are one of those who watch TV to sleep. Here’s what is it about. Also Read - Netflix 'Shuffle Play' feature to roll out for users globally this year

Netflix’s sleep timer feature starts rolling out

The OTT platform has started introducing a new sleep timer feature, which will turn off the content being played on the platform after a while. Users will be able to select from four time slots: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or until a particular TV show/movie ends. Also Read - JioFiber streams Netflix the best, beating Airtel and other broadband operators

Following any of the aforementioned time slots, Netflix will stop playing whatever content is running.

This will prove helpful for people who tend to fall asleep while watching TV and eventually help save the battery of the device. This feature will also ensure that you don’t miss what happened on ‘The Haunting of the Bly Manor’ when you were busy falling asleep after a tiring day. You will be able to take on from where you left.

Netflix is currently testing the feature with a limited number of Android users globally. Hence, there is no word on whether or not the feature makes it to iOS, desktop, or TV users. Although, much like various Netflix features, we can expect it to reach other devices too.

Further, the Netflix sleep timer feature is restricted to Adult profiles and we don’t know if the Kids profile gets the feature. Just to note, the feature will prove handy to control the screen time of kids, especially when they are all addicted to their smartphones.

It is suggested that the sleep timer feature can be enabled by clicking on the Clock icon in the top right corner of any show or movie you are watching. But, we haven’t seen the feature as yet.

  Published Date: January 30, 2021 12:27 PM IST

