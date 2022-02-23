comscore Netflix is testing the TikTok-like Fast Laughs feature for TVs
Netflix is testing Fast Laughs, comedy clips feed section, on its TV app

Netflix's Fast Laughs is aimed to help users find new content on the platform and help them decide if they want to watch it by giving a glimpse.

Introduced for mobile app last year, Netflix’s Fast Laughs is a TikTok-like vertical feed of funny short videos — each almost 30 seconds or longer — from shows and movies on Netflix. This feature is now being tested for the TV app, reported The Verge. Fast Laughs is aimed to help users find new content on the platform and help them decide if they want to watch it by giving a glimpse. It can help you save hours and hours of scrolling that you spend on Netflix finding what to watch. Also Read - YouTube introduces new TikTok-style live rings to indicate if a channel is live-streaming

If you are a part of this testing phase, you will find the Fast Laughs section at the bottom of the homepage. You can simply tap on the arrows on either side of the clip to go to the previous clip or next. Users will also get an option to add that particular film/series to their watch list. They can react to a clip by tapping on the “LOL” button. Right now, you can see full-screen clips from Army of the Dead, Big Mouth, Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up special and more in this section on the mobile app. Also Read - Stranger Things Season 4 announced to release in two parts

On the mobile app, Fast Laughs runs in a vertical format and shows short videos one after another, much like how the whole short video concept works on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and more such platforms. Also Read - Where to watch the 2022 Oscar nominated films: Tick, Tick, Boom, Don't Look Up, and more

Image: The Verge

Notably, since Fast Laughs is a collection of funny clips curated by the Netflix staff, it will not be personalized according to the user’s taste. Notably, Fast Laughs is not available on kids’ profiles. Even on adults profiles, users will see a content warning to start watching the stream.

The feature is now being tested in English-speaking countries including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The company has not revealed anything about how many users will be part of this testing phase and when will it officially roll out for all users globally.

  Published Date: February 23, 2022 9:11 AM IST

Best Sellers