Netflix is testing a new Mobile+ plan in India that will allow users to stream content in 1080p or HD quality at Rs 299 per month. The plan offers upgrades compared to the Netflix Rs 199 monthly Mobile plan that was launched in July 2019 for the Indian market.

Even with the new Netflix Mobile+ plan, users can stream content on just one device at a time. However, unlike the Mobile plan, which can only be streamed on either phone or tablet; the Mobile+ plan allows users to stream on a computer/laptop as well in addition to phone and tablet.

The Mobile+ plan is showing for users on the company's website, though it clearly says that it is being tested. "Watch only on any phone, tablet, or computer. TV not included," the description of the plan reads. It will offer video quality in Full HD (1080p).

“We launched the mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice Mobile+ brings. We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to BGR India.

Do note that the company is only testing the plan in India and it has not been launched as of now. Meanwhile, the existing Mobile plan will remain unchanged, which offers SD streaming only on mobile or tablet at a time at Rs 199 per month.

India is among the biggest markets for Netflix, which is probably the reason why the company is testing the new plan in the country. The company recently hosted a StreamFest for its users in India in December last year where anyone could access the service for free for two days.

To watch content on Netflix during the StreamFest, users could just sign up with their name, email or phone number, and password to start streaming for free.