comscore Netflix to soon roll out paid password sharing
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Netflix To Soon Roll Out Paid Password Sharing
News

Netflix to soon roll out paid password sharing

Apps

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will roll out its paid password sharing "more broadly" "later in" the first quarter (Q1) of this year. This will allow the streaming giant to streamline i

NETFLIX

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will roll out its paid password sharing “more broadly” “later in” the first quarter (Q1) of this year. This will allow the streaming giant to streamline its revenue by forcing users to pay for additional accounts outside a household. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2023 listed on the official website: All you need to know

“While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognise this is a change for members who share their account more broadly,” the company said in its earnings reports on Thursday. Also Read - Meta hacks: How to add (or remove) your Facebook, Instagram accounts from Accounts Centre

“As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with,” it added. Also Read - Meta’s new feature will let you control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place

After launching the paid password sharing, the streaming giant expects some “cancel reaction in each market” but it will eventually result in “improved overall revenue.”

The company also announced that Reed Hastings has stepped down as Netflix’s co-CEO and will now serve as an executive chairman, and Greg Peters has stepped up from COO to become Ted Sarandos’s co-CEO.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that Netflix was planning to put an end to its password sharing feature in early 2023.

The company had long been aware that password sharing is a problem that negatively affects its earnings, but the rise in subscriptions in 2020 led the streaming giant to avoid addressing the issue. Because of the revenue downfall last year and the platform’s first subscriber loss in 10 years, Hastings decided that it was time to take action on the issue.

In October last year, the streaming giant had announced the ‘Profile Transfer’ feature to prevent password sharing that had been rolled out to all members globally.

IANS

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 4:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark Go 2023 listed online ahead of official launch
Mobiles
Tecno Spark Go 2023 listed online ahead of official launch
How to add, remove your accounts from Meta s Accounts Centre

How To

How to add, remove your accounts from Meta s Accounts Centre

Now you can control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place

Apps

Now you can control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Poco F4 may be the firsts to get MIUI 14 update

News

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Poco F4 may be the firsts to get MIUI 14 update

Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company s Co-CEO

News

Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company s Co-CEO

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Now you can control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place

Swiggy to fire 380 employees after over-hiring: Here is the CEO's letter

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Poco F4 may be the firsts to get MIUI 14 update

Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company s Co-CEO

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?