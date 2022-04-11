comscore Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature: How it works
Netflix introduces a 'Two Thumbs Up' feature for users to improve recommendations

Netflix users will now be able to rate series and films on the platform in three ways: Not For Me, I Like It and I Love It.

Image: Netflix

Netflix has released a new feature for its users globally called ‘Two Thumbs Up’. This feature is aimed at improving the recommendation section of the platform. The feature will allow Netflix to fine-tune the recommendations for user accordingly. As of now, there are two features to like and dislike (sort of) a title on the platform. The Thumbs up icon is for “Like it” and the Thumbs down icon is for “Not for Me”. Also Read - Disney Plus Hotstar April 2022 releases: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile and more

The “Two Thumbs Up” feature will mean “Loved it”. This new feature is placed along with the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down feature on Web, TV iOS, Android mobile devices. According to Netflix, the feature is now rolled out for all users. Also Read - Period dramas to watch next if you loved Bridgerton: Merlin, The Crown and more

Netflix introduced ‘Two Thumbs Up’ feature. Image: Netflix

As per a statement by Netflix, “Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalized to your taste. However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy.” Also Read - Top crime series to watch online now: House of Secrets, Ted Bundy Tapes, Tiger King and more

If you put a “Two Thumbs Up” for a series like Bridgerton for example, Netflix will then recommend more series and films similar to or by the same director Shondaland.

To find this feature on an Android phone, all you need to do is tap on the concerned title, and click on the three dots under the title name. A list of options including ‘Two Thumbs Up’, ‘I Like it’, ‘Download’, ‘Not For Me’ and more will pop up.

For the unversed, Netflix is focusing on expanding its gaming section as well. The content streaming platform has recently acquired its third gaming studio called Boss Fight Entertainment. This is the second game studio that the company has acquired in March 2022. Netflix already has Oxenfree developer Night School and Next Games developers onboard.

For the unversed, Netflix is focusing on expanding its gaming section as well. The content streaming platform has recently acquired its third gaming studio called Boss Fight Entertainment. This is the second game studio that the company has acquired in March 2022. Netflix already has Oxenfree developer Night School and Next Games developers onboard.
  • Published Date: April 11, 2022 9:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 11, 2022 9:31 PM IST

