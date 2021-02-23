Netflix has launched the ‘Downloads For You’ feature that automatically downloads for users movies or TV shows on their mobile device based on their watch history. As of now, the feature is only available for Android users worldwide with iOS testing expected to begin soon. Also Read - Qualcomm a key player in upcoming Reliance Jio-Google's low-cost Android smartphone

Of course, users will be able to decide the amount of content they want to download, depending on the space on their mobile device. “The more space you allow, the more recommendations Netflix will download for you,” Netflix said in a blog post. Also Read - Samsung may dump Tizen and launch next Galaxy Watch with Android's Wear OS

Netflix ‘Downloads For You’ feature: Here’s how to enable

• Open the Nextflix app on your mobile open the Downloads tab.

• Toggle on Downloads For You.

• Choose the amount of content you want downloaded to your device. You can choose from 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB. Next, click Turn On.

Netflix regularly releases new features to enhance the user experience. In 2019, it rolled out Smart Downloads that automatically deletes the episode that users have finished watching, and then automatically downloads the next episode.

More recently, the sleep timer feature was announced which will turn off the content being played on the app after a while. Users can choose to turn off content in 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or until a particular TV show/movie ends.

Netflix also rolled out an update for its Android app, which improves sound quality, making it easier to listen to content in noisy environments.

Meanwhile, the streaming platform is testing a ‘Shuffle Play’ feature that will essentially choose for users the content it thinks they would like to watch based on the kind of shows, or movies that they have previously watched, or saved to their list.

The feature is expected to be announced this year, though an exact launch date is not confirmed at this point. Shuffle Play started testing in July 2020, Netflix confirmed to TechCrunch.