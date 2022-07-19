comscore Netflix's "Add a home" feature to charge users for password sharing: Know details
News

Netflix will test a new ‘add a home’ feature to charge users for password sharing

Apps

The Netflix members on the Basic plan can add one extra home, Standard up to two extra, and Premium up to three extra.

Untitled design (83)

Netflix has been talking about introducing a new paid password sharing feature to cut down on freeloaders. As per the latest announcement by the streaming platform, it is now testing a new “add a home” feature to charge users for sharing their Netflix password. Netflix will begin testing this feature in select countries including Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras starting next month. Also Read - Netflix announces second edition of its virtual fan event Tudum

Netflix is testing a new “Add a home” feature

As per the company, this feature will ask users to pay extra if they want to use an account outside of their household. Back in March this year, Netflix started testing a “add extra member” feature in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Also Read - Netflix series Mismatched, Delhi Crime and more renewed for Season 2

Explaining the working of this feature, Netflix announced that this will feature will offer “One home per account” where each Netflix account irrespective of the plan “will include one home where you can enjoy Netflix on any of your devices”. Also Read - Netflix teams up with Microsoft for its cheaper ad-supported subscription tier

Additionally, in terms of money, the company has announced that users can buy additional homes, if they want. To use their Netflix account in additional homes, they will be charged with “219 Pesos per month per home in Argentina / $2.99 per month per home in the Dominican Republic / $2.99 per month per home in Honduras / $2.99 per month per home in El Salvador / $2.99 per month per home in Guatemala”.

Notably, the members on the Basic plan can add one extra home, Standard up to two extra, and Premium up to three extra. Netflix has also announced that users can watch Netflix while outside the home on your tablet, laptop or mobile.

Netflix users will also be able to control where their account is being used. They have the ability to remove homes at any time, right from their account settings page.

For the unversed, Netflix is planning to introduce an ad-supported cheaper subscription plan for its users soon. The streaming platform has partnered with Microsoft to roll out this plan.

  Published Date: July 19, 2022 8:49 AM IST

