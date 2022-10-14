Netflix has finally announced that it will start rolling out its cheaper ad-supported tier from November 3 at 12 pm. The new “Basic with Ads” will just be available for users in select countries as of now that include the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Spain. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Werewolf By Night, Laal Singh Chaddha and more

Netflix finally introduces subscription plan with ads

Netflix was working on this plan since the beginning of the year. This plan is priced at $6.99 (approx Rs 575) per month. Along with the "Basic with Ads", the other plans that the company already offers are ad-free: Basic, Standard and Premium plans. Netflix has assured that the ad-free plans will remain unaffected.

Enjoy your Netflix experience exactly as it is today? Great! Nothing about the way you watch Netflix is going to change. From November, Netflix will be available from $6.99 a month. Basic with Ads, Netflix's new lower priced ad-supported plan. https://t.co/OjRfIkbXWs — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2022

The new plan will offer video quality up to 720p/HD, the same as the Basic plan. Netflix says that these ads will stream for 4 to 5 minutes per hour on average. As per the blogpost, “a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, which we’re working on; no ability to download titles.”

According to Netflix, the ads will be streamed for 15 or 30 seconds during films and shows. The streaming platform will offer ads based on countries and favourite genres of the users. Additionally, Netflix has announced its partnership with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science which will verify the viewability and traffic validity of the ads starting in Q1 2023.

As per the blogpost, ” The switch from linear is happening at an ever increasing speed, with streaming now surpassing broadcast and cable in the US. We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $6.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan.”