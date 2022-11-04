Netflix recently started rolling out ad-supported basic plans to subscribers in select countries. These plans are cheaper than the regular Netflix plans and they offer similar content and personalisation experience as the regular Netflix subscription plans. But all of this comes with some restrictions. Also Read - How to change your Netflix subscription plan: A step-by-step guide

While subscribers do get an experience that is similar to the ones offered by regular Netflix plans, they can access shows and movies at up to HD video quality unlike the full HD and ultra-HD quality offered by the standard and premium plans. Also, these plans do not offer the ability to download titles and they come with four to five ads per hour. In addition to that Netflix has confirmed that these ads will be 15 to 30 seconds in length and that they will be played before and during shows and movies.

As far as availability is concerned, Netflix while making the announcement last month had said that initially these plans will be available only in 12 countries which includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. The streaming giant had also said that it will introduce these plans in more countries over time. This means that while Netflix's ad-supported basic plans are not available in India yet, they are expected to be available sometime in future.

Until that happens, you can save some money on your Netflix subscription in India by switching to a lower value plan. As of now, Netflix offers four subscription plans in India. The Mobile plan costs Rs 149 per month, while the Basic costs Rs 199 per month. Similarly, the Standard plan costs Rs 499 per month while the Premium plan costs Rs 649 per month. So, if you have opted for Standard or Premium plan, you can save a couple of bucks by switching to the lower value Mobile or Basic plans.

If you want to change your Netflix plan, here’s what you need to do:

How to change your Netflix plan?

Step 1: Sign into your Netflix account.

Step 2: Go to the Plan Details section.

Step 3: Now, select Change Plan option.

Step 4: Choose the plan that you want to opt for.

Step 5: Next, select Continue or Update option.

Step 6: Select Confirm Change or Confirm option to confirm your selection.

It is worth noting that changing to a higher-priced plan takes effect immediately, while changing to a lower-priced plan takes effect on subscriber’s next billing date.