comscore How to change your Netflix plan: A step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Netflixs Ad Supported Basic Plans Start Arriving In Select Countries Heres How You Can Change Your Netflix Plan
News

Netflix’s ad-supported basic plans start arriving in select countries: Here’s how you can change your Netflix plan

Apps

If you want to switch from Netflix's higher value Standard or Premium plans to Mobile or Basic plans, here's what you need to do.

Highlights

  • Netflix has started rolling out ad-supported basic plans in select countries.
  • Netflix's ad-supported basic plans cost lower than its other plans.
  • Netflix's new plans offer content at HD video quality with ads to subscribers.
Netflix

Netflix

Netflix recently started rolling out ad-supported basic plans to subscribers in select countries. These plans are cheaper than the regular Netflix plans and they offer similar content and personalisation experience as the regular Netflix subscription plans. But all of this comes with some restrictions. Also Read - How to change your Netflix subscription plan: A step-by-step guide

While subscribers do get an experience that is similar to the ones offered by regular Netflix plans, they can access shows and movies at up to HD video quality unlike the full HD and ultra-HD quality offered by the standard and premium plans. Also, these plans do not offer the ability to download titles and they come with four to five ads per hour. In addition to that Netflix has confirmed that these ads will be 15 to 30 seconds in length and that they will be played before and during shows and movies. Also Read - Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with select postpaid plans: Check details

As far as availability is concerned, Netflix while making the announcement last month had said that initially these plans will be available only in 12 countries which includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. The streaming giant had also said that it will introduce these plans in more countries over time. This means that while Netflix’s ad-supported basic plans are not available in India yet, they are expected to be available sometime in future. Also Read - How to cancel your Netflix subscription

Until that happens, you can save some money on your Netflix subscription in India by switching to a lower value plan. As of now, Netflix offers four subscription plans in India. The Mobile plan costs Rs 149 per month, while the Basic costs Rs 199 per month. Similarly, the Standard plan costs Rs 499 per month while the Premium plan costs Rs 649 per month. So, if you have opted for Standard or Premium plan, you can save a couple of bucks by switching to the lower value Mobile or Basic plans.

If you want to change your Netflix plan, here’s what you need to do:

How to change your Netflix plan?

Step 1: Sign into your Netflix account.

Step 2: Go to the Plan Details section.

Step 3: Now, select Change Plan option.

Step 4: Choose the plan that you want to opt for.

Step 5: Next, select Continue or Update option.

Step 6: Select Confirm Change or Confirm option to confirm your selection.

It is worth noting that changing to a higher-priced plan takes effect immediately, while changing to a lower-priced plan takes effect on subscriber’s next billing date.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 11:26 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Post Elon Musk acquisition, Twitter goes down for first time; faces problem in accessing feed page in India: Details here
News
Post Elon Musk acquisition, Twitter goes down for first time; faces problem in accessing feed page in India: Details here
Wi-Fi flaw could let a drone track you through walls

News

Wi-Fi flaw could let a drone track you through walls

iQOO 11 series is likely to launch in India in December

Mobiles

iQOO 11 series is likely to launch in India in December

Nothing product owners in India will get Rs. 1000 discount on Nothing Ear (stick) purchase: Details here

News

Nothing product owners in India will get Rs. 1000 discount on Nothing Ear (stick) purchase: Details here

iPadOS 16: How to translate text with iPad's camera

How To

iPadOS 16: How to translate text with iPad's camera

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door to New-Gen Swift: Top 8 Maruti Suzuki cars to launch in India 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door to New-Gen Swift: Top 8 Maruti Suzuki cars to launch in India 2023

Tata Nexon to Tata Punch: Top 8 selling Tata cars in October 2022 in India

Tata Nexon to Tata Punch: Top 8 selling Tata cars in October 2022 in India

New OTT release November 2022: Top 7 movies and web series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now

Features

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple