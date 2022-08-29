Netflix’s much-awaited ad-supported low-cost tier is scheduled to roll out early next year. Several rumours have made rounds on the internet regarding this, the latest one has hinted toward the pricing model of the upcoming subscription plan. As per a report by Bloomberg, the ad-supported tier is likely to cost somewhere between $7-$9 (approx Rs 550- Rs 720)per month. Also Read - Netflix tricks: How to change region to get access to location-based exclusive content

Netflix’s ad-supported content to roll out soon

The report further suggests that Netflix will show four minutes of ads per hour that will be placed in the starting, end and somewhere in the middle of the content. Also Read - Netflix introduces ‘Heads Up!' mobile game with decks inspired by Stranger Things, Bridgerton and more

The company announced that it is planning to launch an ad-supported tier after it witnessed a huge loss of subscribers for the first time in 10 years. The low-cost plan is likely to bring more subscribers onboard. Just last month, the company confirmed that the tier is currently in the works and announced its partnership with Microsoft, which will help the streaming platform to deliver ads. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon India, Google, Microsoft to testify on anti-competitive practices

A recent report has hinted that Netflix will not show ads for all the content on the platform. Original films will be streamed without ads initially, however, this is not true in the case of original shows like Stranger Things or Money Heist. The streaming platform is expected not to show ads during kids content as well.

The subscribers will also be restricted from downloading series and movies for offline watching. To get that access, they will need to buy subscriptions for other plans. As mentioned earlier, the company is planning to roll out this plan in early 2023.

Additionally, the company has also planning to introduce a paid password-sharing feature that will cut down on freeloaders. This feature will be designed to charge users if they share their password with anyone apart from their household members. Netflix has not yet explained as to what will define a “household” in this scenario.