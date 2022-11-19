comscore No verification badge for 90 days for newly created Twitter accounts
New Twitter users will have to wait for 90 days before subscribing to Blue

Twitter has updated its terms of service for Twitter Blue and from now on, new users will have to wait for 90 days before they subscribe to Blue and get the checkmark.

  • Twitter has updated its terms of service for Twitter Blue.
  • New accounts will now have to wait for 90 days before subscribing to Blue.
  • Verified account's name change will lead to loss of the Blue Tick.
Twitter Blue tick

Twitter has updated its Terms of Service for Twitter Blue and as per the new policy, new users cannot subscribe to Twitter Blue before completing 90 days on the platform. This comes days after several troll accounts emerged impersonating big personalities. Also Read - Sorry Elon Musk! several employees don't want to be part of your hardcore Twitter

Additionally, Elon Musk has revealed some more details that surround queries related to the verification badge. Also Read - Twitter might soon start splitting long text into thread automatically: Report

No verification badge before 90 days, verified name change prospects

Ever since the takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter is changing almost every day. Several changes are taking place, which, to be honest, are making the platform worse and a gateway for fraudsters and scammers. Also Read - Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

One such example is the infamous Twitter Blue subscription, which was available for everyone to subscribe to and to get the Blue tick. This allowed users to create new verified troll accounts that impersonated someone, which seemed way too real.

Now, however, Twitter has updated the terms of Twitter Blue, which may affect these troll accounts, helping Twitter do away with fraudsters.

Twitter on its FAQ page has confirmed that new users will now have to wait for 90 days before they are able to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future in our discretion without notice.”

In addition to this, Musk revealed on Twitter that if the verified account name is changed, the Blue tick will be lost until it is confirmed by Twitter again. The name changes must honor the Terms of service, however.

“With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service,” said Musk on Twitter.

In other news, Twitter appears to be closely monitoring the already verified accounts as the verification badge for some accounts was recently removed.

  • Published Date: November 19, 2022 9:02 AM IST
