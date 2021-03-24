Another day, another WhatsApp scam. This time a message is doing rounds on the messaging platform that claims to offer free Amazon gifts to users. Also Read - WhatsApp chatbot MyGov Corona Helpdesk surpasses 30 million users in India

This might look tempting to many, but in reality, it is dangerous. So, risky that it can result in loss of money or personal data. This is a new WhatsApp scam that is doing rounds on the platform and you shouldn't fall for it.

New WhatsApp scam message

The message being circulated on WhatsApp asks users to take a survey that claims to offer free gifts on Amazon's 30th celebration. The message reads, "Amazon 30th anniversary celebration..free gifts for everyone."

The WhatsApp message includes an url that users should click to win free gifts from Amazon. On clicking the url, it takes users to the offer page and it looks shoddy.

The page asks users to answer four questions related to “improving the quality of service”. Some of the questions include: what’s your age, what’s your gender and how do you rate Amazon’s service. Additionally, the website also asks users if they are an Android or iPhone user.

There’s also a timer running on the offer page that constantly alerts users to be quick at the survey without wasting much time. But you must be aware and check the website properly before participating in the survey.

Once the submit option is clicked, the page will display few gift boxes and users will need to click one of them. Once the gift is selected, then comes the real trick. Users will be then asked to share the quiz with 5 WhatsApp groups or 20 individual chats on the platform.

Once that is done, in most cases users are left disappointed as in most cases the gift is not received.

How to stay safe from such WhatsApp scams?

-First, look at the url. In this case, the url is https://ccweivip.xyz/amazonhz/tb.php?v=ss1616516. If you look at the url careful, it looks shoddy with terms like amazonhz and more. The original Amazon website link is https://www.amazon.in/.

-It is suggested to not click on such suspicious links.

-Don’t believe WhatsApp messages that claims to offer free gifts.

-Such messages often have spelling errors. Ensure to re-check all of it properly.

-Check the language of the message.