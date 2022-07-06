comscore Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake
News

New WhatsApp scam offers jobs, free visa in the UK: How to protect yourself

Apps

WhatsApp users who are getting these fraudulent messages are being told that there is a requirement of over 1,32,000 workers in the UK in 2022.

Whatsapp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. With a userbase of over two billion users, it is used by people from all walks of life across the globe. This popular often makes the Meta-owned messaging app a target of scammers who are constantly looking for new ways to dupe users into falling prey to their malicious schemes. Now, in another such case, some WhatsApp users are getting a message claiming to come from UK’s Visas and Immigration department and promising jobs and free visa for the UK. Also Read - How to hide WhatsApp DP from specific contacts

What’s more? The messages also promises free accommodation, work permit, medicine access and plane tickets to the targeted WhatsApp users. Also Read - Google removes over 4 lakh pieces of bad content in India in May: Here are the details

First noticed by Malwarebytes Labs, WhatsApp users who are getting these fraudulent messages are being told that there is a requirement of over 1,32,000 workers in the UK in 2022 and that over 1,86,000 spots are available for job seekers. Furthermore, the fraudulent message says that the candidates who are recruited through this scheme will get travel expense, accommodation, medical facilities, instant work permit and visa application assistance and that the program is open to candidates from all nationalities who want to work and study. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status from everyone: Check details

The message contains a clickable button that takes users to a fraudulent site masquerading as the website for UK Visas and Immigration.

“We are urgently looking for foreigners to apply for the thousands of jobs already available in the United Kingdom. This application is free and upon approval you will be given a work permit, visa, plane tickets and accommodation in the UK for free,” the fraudulent message says.

On going further, the site asks targeted WhatsApp users to share their personal information such as their first and last name, email address, and phone number. Malwarebytes Labs says that no matter what data users fill in the form, the fraudulent site always shows the message — “After checking your applications, You have been approved to work in the United Kingdom 2022.”

Needless to say that its another scam targeting innocent WhatsApp users.

How to safeguard yourself

One of the easiest ways to safeguard yourself from this scam and other such scams is by ignoring the messages received as a part of the hack completely. If you get a messages promising such benefits from an unknown number, block the phone number in WhatsApp. You can also report and block the sender so that other users don’t fall prey to such schemes.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 2:56 PM IST

