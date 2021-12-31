comscore New Year 2022 resolution is to fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey
New Year 2022 resolution is to fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey

Since several state governments like Delhi have shut gyms amid the rising Omicron cases, you can start your fitness journey at home. There are several fitness apps available out there that can help you kick start your fitness journey.

Image: pxhere

At the start of every year, we tend to make new resolutions. Similar will be the case at the start of 2022. Some may want to read more books, some may want to travel more than ever this year. There could be people who would want to focus on their health in 2022 and get fitter than ever before. If you are one of them, we are here to help you. Also Read - Annoyed with the constant in-app review alerts? Here's how to turn it off for good

Since several state governments like Delhi have shut gyms amid the rising Omicron cases, you can start your fitness journey at home. There are several fitness apps available out there that can help you kick start your fitness journey. The best thing this, these apps will help you be in line with your resolution all through the year. Also Read - Apple could ditch the crown for optical sensors in future Apple Watch models

If you want to start from fitness journey with the start of 2022, here are some apps you must have downloaded on your smartphone. Also Read - Apple puts Foxconn plant on probation, iPhone 12 production on hold until further notice

Healthify Me

Healthify Me is available for free for both Android and iPhone users on Google Play store and App store, respectively. The app offers a range of fitness features including – calorie counter, meals log, track steps, drinking water, sleep tracker and much more. These features are available free of cost. The app offers some features under its premium subscription such as personal coach, diet plans, and much more.

Fittr

Similar to Healthify Me, Fittr also allows users to track the number of calories they intake on a daily basis, keep track of weight, sleep, steps and much more. The app offers a range of workout plans as well. Since gyms are shut, you can try the home workout plans that the Fittr app offers. The application is available for both Android and iPhone users for free on Google Play store and Apple App store.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is yet another app that you must download if you wish to start your fitness journey this new year. The application is available for free download for both Android and iPhone users for free on Google Play store and Apple App store. The best feature about this app is the calorie counter. Keeping an eye on the calorie that you intake is crucial to get fit and lose weight, the My Fitness Pal app helps you do exactly the same.

Cure Fit

Cure Fit app gained wide popularity since the first COVID lockdown. The app offers healthy meal recipe, workout plans for beginners, intermediate, and advanced users, The app lets you record your weight, BMI, body fat and other health related information in one place. If you keep recording these logs, at the end of the year you will be able to see how your progress has been the whole year. The app is available for download for free on Google Play store and Apple App store.

Headspace

In addition to the body, keeping your mind is required. Headspace helps users sleep in peace, meditate on a regular basis and offers many more features to keep the mind sane. The app is available for free download on Google Play store and Apple App store.

So, if you wish to start your fitness journey with the beginning of 2022, get on your toes now and download these apps and take the first step.

  Published Date: December 31, 2021 9:53 AM IST

Best Sellers