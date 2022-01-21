comscore NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users
News

NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

Apps

Twitter brings a tool that will verify a Twitter user's NFT ownership, Twitter Blue subscribers can create hexagonal NFT profile pictures.

Twitter

As the NFT market has ballooned to billions of dollars, with creators, investors heavily investing in the hottest crypto property, tech giants seem to have been influenced too. Twitter has introduced a new way for people to highlight their NFT on the platform. Also Read - Twitter finally makes Communities available on Android

The social media platform is bringing a tool that will verify a Twitter user’s NFT ownership. Users will be able to create NFT profile pictures with Twitter Blue, a subscription service that costs $3 per month. It will allow a user to link their ether wallet to their Twitter account following which they can display their NFTs as their Twitter profiles. The Verge points out that the release of this feature is an ongoing effort to bring new users and make ‘money outside of ad sales.’ Also Read - How to record and download Twitter Spaces in simple steps

Notably, an authenticated NFT on Twitter will appear as a hexagon-shaped profile, and tapping on it will provide more details about the asset. As per the company, NFT profile pictures will roll out first to iPhone users who subscribe to Twitter Blue. It will be made available to Android and web users at a later date.

“This new feature provides a seamless, user-friendly way for people on Twitter to verify their NFT ownership by allowing them to directly connect their crypto wallets to Twitter and select an NFT from their collection as their new profile picture,” Twitter stated.

Twitter’s announcement of bringing a tool to set NFT profile comes at a time when Meta is said to play around with something similar to the social media service’s latest initiative. Apparently, Meta, formerly known as Facebook would not just allow users to display NFT profiles but set up its own marketplace and mechanism for creating NFTs which would place in the competition with other NFT competitors. Nothing surprising here though! As for Twitter, the company in September said that it was looking for NFT authentication in its platform and that it would allow bitcoin in its Tips function, ‘where users can send money to a creator on the site.’

  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 4:06 PM IST

NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

