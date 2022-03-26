comscore No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
News

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

Apps

Spotify is now looking to shut services in the country due to the new media law, according to which spreading fake news about the military is punishable with up to 15 years in prison.

spotify-1200

(Representational Image)

Spotify has announced that it is going to suspend its music streaming service in Russia in a response to the country’s new media law. The company is expected to stop its services in the country in early April according to a report by Reuters citing a person familiar with the development. Also Read - Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

To recall, Spotify has already closed off its Russian office branch for an indefinite period of time, due to the country’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Also Read - Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know

The company is now looking to shut services in the country due to the new media law, according to which spreading fake news about the military is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Also Read - Google Play Store to support third-party billing starting with Spotify

Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information from the region,” Spotify said in a statement. “Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and the possibility of even our listeners at risk.”

To recall, Spotify had removed content from Kremlin-backed outlets RT and Sputnik earlier this month, right along the same time when it shut down its regional offices in the country. Now, with the shutting down of services, it is taking the next step in blocking off the country.

In other news, Netflix also recently suspended its streaming services in Russia, stating that it had no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to do so. Apart from Spotify and Netflix, other tech companies including Meta, Microsoft and more have also shut down services in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2022 7:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
Apps
No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed

Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Tesla recalls 947 EVs due to rearview image display issue: NHTSA

Electric Vehicle

Tesla recalls 947 EVs due to rearview image display issue: NHTSA

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Telecom

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

Tesla recalls 947 EVs due to rearview image display issue: NHTSA

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

Related Topics

Related Stories

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

Apps

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know

Mobiles

Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know
Google pilots support for third-party billing with Spotify

News

Google pilots support for third-party billing with Spotify
Spotify's Greenroom app to integrate with the main app

Apps

Spotify's Greenroom app to integrate with the main app
Google Stadia dead? For you it is

Opinions

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

हिंदी समाचार

IPL 2022 के लिए Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया एक धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान, 84 दिनों के लिए फ्री मिलेगा Disney+ Hotstar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेंगे BTS क्रिस्टल, जो दिलाएंगे एक्सक्लूसिव BTS बंडल

CERT-In ने 2021 में 14 लाख से ज्यादा साइबर अटैक के मामलों को किया ट्रैक, भारत सरकार ने उठाए कड़े कदम

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G इंडिया लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउन्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Free Fire MAX में कैसे मिलेगा फ्री कैरेक्टर? यहां जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
Apps
No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Tesla recalls 947 EVs due to rearview image display issue: NHTSA

Electric Vehicle

Tesla recalls 947 EVs due to rearview image display issue: NHTSA
Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Telecom

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers