YouTube back after a brief outage

If you experienced YouTube acting up lately, you are not alone. The video-sharing platform did face a brief late in the night wherein users across the globe reported issues with the sidebar and the Library. YouTube in a post on its support page acknowledged the issue saying that the company was aware that some users were having trouble using YouTube services including YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, and YouTube Studio and the company was working to fix it. Also Read - The Batman movie to be available on Apple TV, BookMyShow and more in India: Here's when

In the same post, YouTube also listed the issues that its users might be facing owing to the outage. The list includes –unable to sign-in or switch accounts, unable to cast to your TV or use the app on a gaming console, left-hand Navigation Menus and Setting menus are not appearing / not loading, unable to access account drop-down menu (by clicking on your channel icon), ‘No internet connection’ error message when watching videos and difficulty with other YouTube Studio features. Also Read - Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news: Check full list

Getting reports from around the 🌎 that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) – we’re aware & working on a fix. Also Read - Snapchat lets you share videos directly from YouTube: Here’s how Sharing updates as we have them here → https://t.co/wOtEBLiWAC — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

According to DownDetector, nearly 10,000 users had reported issues with the service owing to the outage that began at 12AM IST on April 3.

Then late at night the company, in a tweet, said that it had fixed issues that had disrupted certain features for several thousands of its users across the online video sharing and social media platform.

“All fixed – you should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices,” YouTube tweeted.

YouTube also reflected the update on its support page wherein it wrote – “Quick update: This is fixed. You should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTubeTV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices.”

It remains unclear what caused this brief outage in the first place.