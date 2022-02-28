Instagram exists on almost every form factor. From Android and iOS to web, Instagram has a presence on almost every platform. However, one platform where Instagram has kept away from is iPad. The company has so far shied away from launching a dedicated app for Instagram. Now, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has confirmed that a dedicated app for Instagram isn’t coming anytime soon. Also Read - Here's how you can de-link your Facebook profile from Instagram

Mosseri, in a response to Marques Brownlee said that Meta won’t launch an Instagram app anytime soon as there aren’t enough users for the company to work on a dedicated iOS app. “Yup, we get this one a lot. It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we’re very heads down on other things,” Mosseri. Also Read - How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account

Yup, we get this one a lot. It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we’re very heads down on other things. Also Read - Forget mindful usage, Instagram bumps up minimum daily time limit — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, the Instagram boss clarified the reason why a dedicated iPad app isn’t on the menu for Meta yet. Mosseri said, “Each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest,” adding, “We are leaner than you think,” in the same tweet. He was responding to a question by Brownlee wherein he asked why there was no iPad app for Instagram in 2022.

Oh it does, for sure, but:

1/ each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest

2/ TikTok and YouTube are behemoths, people share more in messages than they do to Stories or Feed, so we need to adapt

3/ we are leaner than you think — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

Notably, this is not the first time that the Instagram boss has been questioned as to why Meta hadn’t launched an Instagram app for iPad yet. Responding to a similar question back in 2021 Mosseri had given a similar response. “I spent a bit of a time on an iPad because I was on a flight, but still no iPad app for Instagram. It would be nice to do, but there’s a lot to do and only so many people, so it hasn’t made the cut,” the Instagram boss had said.

A year before that, he had said, “We’d like to build an iPad app, but we only have so many people and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet.”

Interestingly, Mosseri seems to contradict his own statement when he says “we get this one a lot” and when he says “ it’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority.”