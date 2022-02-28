comscore Adam Mosseri says Instagram app for isn’t coming iPad anytime soon
News

No, you are not getting an Instagram app for iPad anytime soon

Apps

Instagram boss had given a similar response in 2021 and in 2020.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram exists on almost every form factor. From Android and iOS to web, Instagram has a presence on almost every platform. However, one platform where Instagram has kept away from is iPad. The company has so far shied away from launching a dedicated app for Instagram. Now, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has confirmed that a dedicated app for Instagram isn’t coming anytime soon. Also Read - Here's how you can de-link your Facebook profile from Instagram

Mosseri, in a response to Marques Brownlee said that Meta won’t launch an Instagram app anytime soon as there aren’t enough users for the company to work on a dedicated iOS app. “Yup, we get this one a lot. It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we’re very heads down on other things,” Mosseri. Also Read - How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account

In a subsequent tweet, the Instagram boss clarified the reason why a dedicated iPad app isn’t on the menu for Meta yet. Mosseri said, “Each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest,” adding, “We are leaner than you think,” in the same tweet. He was responding to a question by Brownlee wherein he asked why there was no iPad app for Instagram in 2022.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Instagram boss has been questioned as to why Meta hadn’t launched an Instagram app for iPad yet. Responding to a similar question back in 2021 Mosseri had given a similar response. “I spent a bit of a time on an iPad because I was on a flight, but still no iPad app for Instagram. It would be nice to do, but there’s a lot to do and only so many people, so it hasn’t made the cut,” the Instagram boss had said.

A year before that, he had said, “We’d like to build an iPad app, but we only have so many people and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet.”

Interestingly, Mosseri seems to contradict his own statement when he says “we get this one a lot” and when he says “ it’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority.”

Published Date: February 28, 2022 1:01 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 1:01 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

आसुस का धांसू गेमिंग फोन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire MAX के इस इवेंट में फ्री मिल रहे कैरेक्टर, बहुत आसानी से पा सकते हैं आप

सैमसंग ने MWC 2022 में पेश किए तीन प्रीमियम लैपटॉप, जानें फीचर्स

Nokia ने पेश किए 3 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, 4GB तक RAM समेत मिल रहे कई दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

23 हजार रुपये से भी कम में आएगा अगला आइफोन! लॉन्च से पहले कीमत हुई लीक

Best Sellers