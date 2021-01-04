If you want to try out Nova Launcher (version 7), you can download the official beta APK from the Nova Launcher Discord channel. (Image: Nova Launcher)

Nova Launcher is arguably one of the most downloaded third-party launcher app available on the Google Play Store. The app almost for over 10 years has allowed users get a cleaner look and the ability to customise the UI to a high extent without the need to root their smartphones. However, recently it has become very difficult for the developers to merge new changes from to it, as the launcher is based on the open-source Launcher2 app in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

Launcher2 was deprecated by Google, being replaced by Launcher3 since the release of . This led to developers having major issues in merging AOSP to the launcher.

To fix this issue, TeslaCoil, the developer will soon be releasing Nova Launcher (version 7), which is currently in its beta stage. Version 7 brings a rewrite of the app, changing its base from Launcher2 to Launcher3. Apart from the base change, the app will also get a bunch of design tweaks and new animations.

If you want to try out Nova Launcher (version 7), you can download the official beta APK from the Nova Launcher channel.

Nova Launcher 7: Features

With the update, one of the major noticeable features will be updated visuals and animations, like new folder opening animation, folder customisation options, immersive windows, new icon layout and more.

The card background and horizontal app drawer style will no longer be available in the app. However, the company is currently entertaining feedback on this and might bring these back with a later update if they find enough demand for them.

Additions to the launcher include radial folder icon layouts, vertical paginated folder scrolling, swipe down action on icons, bar bottom layout, Nova search window options, save APK option and more. Apart from these, a number of bug fixes will also accompany the public release.