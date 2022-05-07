Now you can earn Rs 3.6 lakh per month for creating original content on Facebook Reels

Meta has announced to enable creators on its short-video making platform Reels on Facebook, which is a rival to TikTok, earn over Rs 3.6 lakh per month for original content. The company is introducing “Challenges” on Facebook, a new incentive that helps creators in the Reels Play bonus programme. Also Read - Facebook to discontinue feature that let your friends track your location in real time

Meta said it is adjusting how payouts are calculated, aimed at rewarding creators across a range of audience sizes who are making “high-quality original content that resonates with people”. Also Read - How to hide your Instagram stories from a specific someone

“We’re adjusting how payouts are calculated, aimed at rewarding creators across a range of audience sizes who are making high quality original content that resonates with people, (which may result in payouts changing for some creators), and we’re also introducing “Challenges” on Facebook, a new incentive that helps creators in the Reels Play bonus program unlock new ways to earn from their content, up to $4,000 in a given month,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg discusses 'collaboration' with Italy PM Draghi

Here’s how Challenges work

Each creator in the program will be able to participate in a series of sequential, cumulative challenges each month. For example, earn $20 when 5 of your Reels reach 100 plays each.

When a creator completes one challenge, the next challenge becomes unlocked. For example, when a creator completes the 5 Reel challenge example above, they would see the next one, e.g., earn $100 when 20 of your Reels reach 500 plays each, and so on.

Creators’ progress on Challenges will reset back to #1 at the start of each 30-day bonus period.

Facebook had announced the short-video sharing feature, Reels in more than 150 countries last year. Meta had also announced new editing tools for Reels creators on Facebook. The list includes features like remix, drafts and video clipping.

