OnePlus 8 Pro camera scores big on DxOMark

OnePlus 8 Pro's quad camera setup is better than Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. This is what camera benchmark testers DxOMark have said after their findings. The latest OnePlus Pro flagship phone has been put to test and it has scored 119. With the score, OnePlus 8 Pro now ranks 10th on the overall list.

The total was also divided on the basis of the camera's capability with photos and video. DxOMark has given 8 Pro 126 points for its still imagery skills. The tests mentioned the camera offers quick auto-focus and low noise levels. It also praised the colour reproduction and detail using the wide-angle camera.

But the test also pointed out some issues with the camera. The white balance is off and noise level in low light images continues to be there. DxOMark also highlighted the zoom feature needs improvement. It wasn't able to match up in quality with the likes of Huawei P40 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Talking about video on the 8 Pro, DxOMark gives a meager 103 points for its capability. It liked the phone for recording videos with good detail, accurate colours and good stabilisation. But it also has minor auto focus issues which could disrupt the flow of the video with lack of detail.

Overall, DxOMark feels the OnePlus 8 Pro packs a solid camera but the ultra-wide and zoom performance was underwhelming. It concludes by saying the 8 Pro is a serious choice for serious phone photographers.

OnePlus issues new update for 8 Pro

OnePlus has rolled out new OxygenOS updates for OnePlus 8 Pro with tons of system optimizations, camera improvements and more. In the camera department, the company has improved the shooting experience and stability. It has added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size, and allows to shoot more without compromising on quality. The auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature has also been added in the OnePlus 8 Pro only.