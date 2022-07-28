comscore Ordering food on Swiggy? You might have to wait for long
News

Ordering food on Swiggy? You might have to wait for long

Apps

Swiggy’s delivery partners are protesting owing to reduced payouts, extending delivery zones, meagre pay and reduced payout for long distance travels.

Swiggy

If you are planning to order food via Swiggy, there is a chance that you might have to wait for long to get the food that you ordered. Not your usual 30-40 minutes of wait within which most orders are delivered or under extremely rare circumstances, a wait of up to an hour during rush hours. The reason why your order might get delayed well past an an hour is the strikes that Swiggy delivery partners are holding in various metropolitan cities across the country. Also Read - Delhi govt mandates cab aggregators, food delivery services to have all-electric vehicle fleet by April 2030

Last year, Swiggy delivery workers went on a strike in Hyderabad and Mumbai. More recently (around July 24), around 3,000 delivery partners in Bengaluru went on a strike — a move that caused a disruption of around 40 percent in some areas of the cities as per reports. Now, a new report by The Economic Times states that Swiggy’s delivery executives near Lajpath Nagar area went on strike on Monday, that is, July 25. Also Read - Government asks Swiggy, Zomato to submit proposal for better consumer grievance redressal within 15 days

The report quotes a conversation between customer care executives, wherein the executives say that delivery partners would take longer to deliver a particular order owing to the “current situation.” Also Read - Swiggy announces new benefits including free shipping and more for Swiggy One subscribers

Now, these strikes are happening after the online food delivery platform reduced the payouts of its delivery partners.  Additionally, delivery partners are also protesting the company extending their delivery zones, meagre pay and reduced payout for long distance travels.

As per a report by Business Insider, Swiggy’s delivery partners earn Rs 35 for five kilometers, beyond which they earn Rs six kilometer. Apart from this the company has also reduced their annual bonus of Rs 10,000. Instead, they get just a weekly incentive of Rs 1,000. Apart from this, delivery partners have also claimed that their daily targets have been increased and that it now takes them around 14 hours to meet their daily targets.

Now, the delivery partners are demanding that Swiggy increase their fixed pay to Rs 40, which a report by The News Minute hasn’t happened in four years. “We pay Rs 300-400 everyday for petrol and the rest of the money is not enough. We used to reach our daily targets by travelling 70-80 kms before, but now it is for 140-180 kms,” a delivery partner told the publication.

Swiggy hasn’t commented on the matter yet. Meanwhile, social media is full of instances wherein users have complained against their food orders getting delayed. Here is what people are saying:

  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 3:25 PM IST

