Over 50 Chinese apps including Free Fire - Illuminate banned in India: Check the full list here

The Government has announced a ban on 54 Chinese apps in India including Garena Free Fire – Illuminate, which is a clone version of the original Free Fire. This is the second time that the government has announced a ban on Chinese apps. In 2020, around 224 Chinese apps were banned including the popular PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, TikTok, Camscanner, among others. Also Read - Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report

It should be noted that the fresh list of banned Chinese apps includes Free Fire – Illuminate and not the original Free Fire or Free Fire Max. A recent report revealed that the government has decided to ban “rebranded or rechristened avatars” of apps banned in 2020. “The 54 apps have already been blocked from being accessed in India through the Play Store,” an official noted commenting on the matter. Read details here. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards

Here’s a full list of Chinese apps banned in India in the latest order. Also Read - Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

Full list of 54 banned Chinese apps

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera

Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ&Virtualizer

Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player

Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ

Music Plus – MP3 Player

Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster

Video Player Media All Format

Music Player – Equalizer & MP3

Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

Music Player – MP3 Player

CamCard for SalesForce Ent

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music

Nice video baidu

Tencent Xriver

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyoji Arena

AppLock

Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App

Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support

Dual Space – 32Bit Support

Dual Space – 64Bit Support

Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support

Conquer Online – MMORPG Game

Conquer Online Il

Live Weather & Radar – Alerts

Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

Barcode Scanner – OR Code Scan

Lica Cam – selfie camera app

EVE Echoes

Astracraft

UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

Extraordinary Ones

Badlanders

Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

Twilight Pioneers

Cute: Match With The World

Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

Cute Pro

FancyU – Video Chat & Meetup

RealU: Go Live, Make Friends

MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

RealU Lite -video to live!

Wink: Connect Now

FunChat Meet People Around You

FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!

Garena Free Fire – Illuminate.