comscore Over 50 Chinese apps including Free Fire - Illuminate banned in India: Check the full list here
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Over 50 Chinese apps including Free Fire - Illuminate banned in India: Check the full list here
News

Over 50 Chinese apps including Free Fire - Illuminate banned in India: Check the full list here

Apps

This is the second time that the government has announced a ban on Chinese apps. In 2020, around 224 Chinese apps were banned including the popular PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, TikTok, Camscanner, among others.

chinese apps banned

The Government has announced a ban on 54 Chinese apps in India including Garena Free Fire – Illuminate, which is a clone version of the original Free Fire. This is the second time that the government has announced a ban on Chinese apps. In 2020, around 224 Chinese apps were banned including the popular PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, TikTok, Camscanner, among others. Also Read - Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report

It should be noted that the fresh list of banned Chinese apps includes Free Fire – Illuminate and not the original Free Fire or Free Fire Max. A recent report revealed that the government has decided to ban “rebranded or rechristened avatars” of apps banned in 2020. “The 54 apps have already been blocked from being accessed in India through the Play Store,” an official noted commenting on the matter. Read details here. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards

Here’s a full list of Chinese apps banned in India in the latest order. Also Read - Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

Full list of 54 banned Chinese apps

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera

Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ&Virtualizer

Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player

Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ

Music Plus – MP3 Player

Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster

Video Player Media All Format

Music Player – Equalizer & MP3

Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

Music Player – MP3 Player

CamCard for SalesForce Ent

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music

Nice video baidu

Tencent Xriver

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyoji Arena

AppLock

Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App

Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support

Dual Space – 32Bit Support

Dual Space – 64Bit Support

Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support

Conquer Online – MMORPG Game

Conquer Online Il

Live Weather & Radar – Alerts

Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

Barcode Scanner – OR Code Scan

Lica Cam – selfie camera app

EVE Echoes

Astracraft

UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

Extraordinary Ones

Badlanders

Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

Twilight Pioneers

Cute: Match With The World

Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

Cute Pro

FancyU – Video Chat & Meetup

RealU: Go Live, Make Friends

MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

RealU Lite -video to live!

Wink: Connect Now

FunChat Meet People Around You

FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!

Garena Free Fire – Illuminate.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 1:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
News
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Features

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report

Apps

Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report

5G spectrum auction in India likely to be held in May 2022

Telecom

5G spectrum auction in India likely to be held in May 2022

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones

Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Over 50 Chinese apps including Free Fire - Illuminate banned in India: Check the full list here

Apps

Over 50 Chinese apps including Free Fire - Illuminate banned in India: Check the full list here
Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report

Apps

Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report
Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards
Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India

Gaming

Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India
Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free

Gaming

Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Zero 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दिए गए कई शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire: बैन की हवा के बीच आया Valentine's Special इवेंट, लेजेंडरी गन स्किन मिलेगी फ्री

नोकिया लाया 50MP कैमरे वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे ये धांसू फीचर्स

5G का इंतजार खत्म! मई में होगी स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी

टेक्नो के सस्ते और पहले 5G फोन की सेल आज, फ्री में मिलेगा पावरबैंक

Latest Videos

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
News
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G
WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones

Apps

WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones
Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability
End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

News

End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers