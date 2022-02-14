Over 50 Chinese apps including Free Fire - Illuminate banned in India: Check the full list here

The Government has announced a ban on 54 Chinese apps in India including Garena Free Fire – Illuminate, which is a clone version of the original Free Fire. This is the second time that the government has announced a ban on Chinese apps. In 2020, around 224 Chinese apps were banned including the popular PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, TikTok, Camscanner, among others. Also Read - Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report
It should be noted that the fresh list of banned Chinese apps includes Free Fire – Illuminate and not the original Free Fire or Free Fire Max. A recent report revealed that the government has decided to ban “rebranded or rechristened avatars” of apps banned in 2020. “The 54 apps have already been blocked from being accessed in India through the Play Store,” an official noted commenting on the matter. Read details here. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards
Here’s a full list of Chinese apps banned in India in the latest order. Also Read - Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India
Full list of 54 banned Chinese apps
Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ&Virtualizer
Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player
Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
Music Plus – MP3 Player
Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
Video Player Media All Format
Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
Music Player – MP3 Player
CamCard for SalesForce Ent
Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
Nice video baidu
Tencent Xriver
Onmyoji Chess
Onmyoji Arena
AppLock
Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
Dual Space – 32Bit Support
Dual Space – 64Bit Support
Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
Conquer Online Il
Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
Barcode Scanner – OR Code Scan
Lica Cam – selfie camera app
EVE Echoes
Astracraft
UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
Extraordinary Ones
Badlanders
Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
Twilight Pioneers
Cute: Match With The World
Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
Cute Pro
FancyU – Video Chat & Meetup
RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
RealU Lite -video to live!
Wink: Connect Now
FunChat Meet People Around You
FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!
Garena Free Fire – Illuminate.