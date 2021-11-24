comscore Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report
News

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Apps

According to the WG's report, there are approximately 1100 lending apps available for Android users in India across over 80 app stores.

rbi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had constituted a Working Group (WG) on digital lending on January 13, which has now termed 600 apps as “illegal loan apps.” The WG has studied all aspects of digital lending activities in the regulated financial sector as well as the unregulated sector to come to this conclusion. The report has added that most of these apps are used to dupe unsuspecting people, and are available on several app stores for Android users in the country. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset

According to the WG’s report, there are approximately 1100 lending apps available for Android users in India across over 80 app stores. The report consists of data from January 1 to February 28. Also Read - Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies, will submit Bill soon

“Number of App Stores in which Indian loan apps are available (81), number of unique Indian loan apps that have the keywords: loan, instant loan, quick loan, etc. (1100), number of illegal loan apps (600),” the report added. Also Read - This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?

Some of the concerns raised by the WG are as follows:

  • Inadequate transparency about information collected from users and how it is going to be used.
  • No option for users to manage and or delete their personal data after the loan has been paid off.
  • Most of the apps do not disclose their partner banks or Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC) partners.
  • The companies make use of recovery agents who take advantage of the borrowers’ phone contacts, photos, or any other sensitive data to harass them.

The WG was set up because RBI has been receiving an increasing number of public complaints against digital lending apps on its Sachet portal, where the public can register its complaints. It has stated that it got around 2,562 complaints between January 2020 to March 2021. Out of these, the majority of the complaints were against lending apps promoted by entities not regulated by RBI. Most of these complaints were received from Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 4:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities
News
Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities
Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Apps

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Opinions

Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

News

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Related Topics

Related Stories

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Apps

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report
Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset
Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon

News

Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon
This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?

Mobiles

This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?
OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

Mobiles

OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

हिंदी समाचार

इन कोड्स को करें ट्राई, मिल सकता है M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

OnePlus RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 भारत में दिसंबर में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल

Facebook Messenger PC बीटा ऐप को मिला नया लुक और तेज हुई स्पीड

Free Fire की 1vs4 फाइट में इन 5 Gun Combos का करें इस्तेमाल, फिर आपको हराना होगा नामुमकिन

Greta ने लॉन्च किए चार Electric Scooter, सिर्फ 60 हजार रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Latest Videos

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

Features

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More
Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features
WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users

News

WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users
Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities
News
Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities
Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Apps

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report
Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Opinions

Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?
Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

News

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far
Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers