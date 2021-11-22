comscore TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?
News

TikTok ban lifted in Pakistan, is India next to follow? Check details

Apps

This is the fourth time when the video-focused social networking service has been banned and removed in Pakistan in the last 15 months. Pakistan first banned TikTok in October 2020 after receiving several complaints about the content on the app allegedly being found to be "immoral, obscene, and indecent."

The Media Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Friday again lifted the ban on TikTok. After four months, the ban was lifted when the video-sharing platform gave assurance that it would control the pornographic content on the app. This is the fourth time when the video-focused social networking service has been banned and removed in Pakistan in the last 15 months. Also Read - This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India

Pakistan first banned TikTok in October 2020 after receiving several complaints about the content on the app allegedly being found to be “immoral, obscene, and indecent.” Also Read - TikTok overtakes Facebook, listed as most downloaded non-gaming app globally for Sep

According to the PTA statement, “as a result of continuous engagement, senior management of the platform assured (the) PTA of its commitment to take necessary measures to control unlawful content in accordance with local laws and societal norms.” Also Read - Good news for Chingari, Roposo, Moj! Short video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025

In a statement on Twitter, the regulatory agency said that the ByteDance owned Tiktok assured them that it would block users who upload “illegal content.”

Over the years, Pakistan has sent hundreds of complaints to Facebook and Twitter about their content. The Pakistan government alleged that the materials posted on these apps are offensive and potentially derogatory to Islam and against Pakistani law.

Countries that banned TikTok

There have been temporary blocks and warnings issued by countries including Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan over the content concerns.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India banned TikTok and 58 other mobile apps, including UC Browser, WeChat, and PUBG, with Chinese developers on June 29, 2020.

The former US President Donal Trump, on August 6, 2020, ordered to sell US TikTok business; otherwise, it would ban TikTok transactions. But in June 201, President Biden revoked the order and ordered the Secretary of Commerce to investigate the app to understand if it poses a threat to US national security.

In April 2020, China officially banned TikTok. But currently, the app is not banned in China, and it just isn’t available under the same name. The Chinese version of TikTok is the original version of the app, called Douyin.

  Published Date: November 22, 2021 3:44 PM IST

