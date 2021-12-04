Digital payment service PhonePe has introduced a new health insurance plan for its users. The importance of health insurance has come to the fore during the Corona pandemic. In such a situation, users can now take health insurance directly through PhonePe. The process of getting insurance is also very simple. Also Read - How to link your bank account to PhonePe

Most people don't realize how important it is to have health insurance until they run into a significant medical emergency. PhonePe has now developed a new health insurance plan that will benefit first-time health insurance buyers. Through PhonePe, people will buy insurance in three easy steps.

PhonePe is the first payment app to offer health insurance. The remarkable thing is that there is no need to show any health test or report to get the insurance. Insurance can be taken only by filling in name, gender, age, and email id. In the Rs 999 plan, customers get an insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh. The Health@999 plan offers an insurance cover of Rs 1,00,000.



The Rs 999 insurance plan provides coverage for hospitalization expenses. Including patients’ ICU hospitalization, daycare procedures, ambulance charges, and AYUSH treatment. The cashless hospital network for the plan is spread across 7600 hospitals in the country. Health@999 can be availed instantly through PhonePe and comes with a Lifetime Renewability feature.

Rs 999 insurance plan offers a health insurance cover amount of Rs 1,00,000, but if you want to increase the insurance cover amount, you can choose Rs 1999 for Rs 2,00,000 plan and Rs 2649 for Rs 3,00,000 plan.

How to buy health insurance from PhonePe