comscore PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more
News

PhonePe launched health insurance plan

Apps

The Rs 999 insurance plan provides coverage for hospitalization expenses. Including patients' ICU hospitalization, daycare procedures, ambulance charges, and AYUSH treatment. The cashless hospital network for the plan is spread across 7600 hospitals in the country.

PhonePe

Digital payment service PhonePe has introduced a new health insurance plan for its users. The importance of health insurance has come to the fore during the Corona pandemic. In such a situation, users can now take health insurance directly through PhonePe. The process of getting insurance is also very simple. Also Read - How to link your bank account to PhonePe

Most people don’t realize how important it is to have health insurance until they run into a significant medical emergency. PhonePe has now developed a new health insurance plan that will benefit first-time health insurance buyers. Through PhonePe, people will buy insurance in three easy steps. Also Read - FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

PhonePe is the first payment app to offer health insurance. The remarkable thing is that there is no need to show any health test or report to get the insurance. Insurance can be taken only by filling in name, gender, age, and email id. In the Rs 999 plan, customers get an insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh. The Health@999 plan offers an insurance cover of Rs 1,00,000. Also Read - UPI transactions value cross $100 billion for the first time in October: NPCI


To cast your vote for other categories, click here

The Rs 999 insurance plan provides coverage for hospitalization expenses. Including patients’ ICU hospitalization, daycare procedures, ambulance charges, and AYUSH treatment. The cashless hospital network for the plan is spread across 7600 hospitals in the country. Health@999 can be availed instantly through PhonePe and comes with a Lifetime Renewability feature.

Rs 999 insurance plan offers a health insurance cover amount of Rs 1,00,000, but if you want to increase the insurance cover amount, you can choose Rs 1999 for Rs 2,00,000 plan and Rs 2649 for Rs 3,00,000 plan.

How to buy health insurance from PhonePe

  1. First, open the PhonePe app and click on the Insurance tab on the home screen.
  2. Now tap on Health@999 plan.
  3. Then choose age and health insurance.
  4. After this, you have to provide your name, gender, date of birth, and email id.
  5. After filling in all the details, you can get the policy by paying.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 4, 2021 9:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more
Apps
PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

News

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Features

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

Electric Vehicle

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Related Topics

Related Stories

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Apps

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more
Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

How To

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it
FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

News

FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution
NPCI reports UPI transactions value surpass $100 billion in India in October

News

NPCI reports UPI transactions value surpass $100 billion in India in October
Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Features

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire और Money Heist आए साथ, मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

फ्री फायर के लेटेस्ट अपडेट को एंड्रॉयड, एप्पल और पीसी में कैसे डाउनलोड करें?

एयरटेल, जियो और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के इन प्लान्स में डेली मिलेगा 3GB डेटा, जानें किसका रिचार्ज है सबसे अच्छा

वीवो ला रहा है डिस्प्ले बढ़ाने वाला स्मार्टफोन, पेटेंट डिजाइन हुआ लीक

जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट में मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और 8GB RAM वाला Redmi Note 10S

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more
Apps
PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

News

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi
Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

Electric Vehicle

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India
Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Entertainment

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers