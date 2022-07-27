Google rolled out Street View on Google Maps in India. In addition to that, it rolled out new features to Google Maps users in India that are aimed at helping users avoid traffic congestions and road closures. Elsewhere in the world, it rolled three new features that are aimed at helping commuters travel smarter. Also Read - MapmyIndia takes on Google with India's first 360-degree panoramic street view: Check details

Aerial view of famous landmarks

Google today announced that it is releasing ‘photorealistic aerial views’ of nearly 100 landmarks around the world, which the company says is a step toward launching immersive view that couples AI with billions of high definition Street View, satellite and aerial imagery. Google had first announced this feature back at Google I/O earlier this year and now it has started rolling it out for popular landmarks in cities like Barcelona, London, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo and Los Angeles. Also Read - Over 3 billion devices are now on Android globally, says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it is rolling out aerial views of landmarks globally on Google Maps’ Android and iOS-based apps. Also Read - Google wants you to avoid traffic congestions, road closures: Here’s how it is planning to help

More cycling route information

Google is also rolling out a feature for commuters who travel via bicycles. The company says that Google Maps will now show additional cycling route information, which includes details such as elevation along your route, traffic conditions, particularly if there is a chance to encounter heavy car traffic, stairs or steep hills. In addition to this, commuters will also be able to get a highly detailed breakdown of the route itself so that they can get a better idea of what type of road they will be biking on, such as a major road vs a local street.

This feature will be available in the cities wherein cycling directions are available in the coming weeks.

Location Sharing

Lastly, Google is bringing a new feature to Google Maps that will help users keep their loved ones apprised of their location. Google says that with this feature users can see when a loved one has arrived or left a place. “Say you’re headed to a concert with a group of friends. If they’ve already chosen to share their location with you, you can set a notification for the concert venue’s address so you can see when they’ve arrived and meet up quickly. You could also set a notification to see when they’ve left the venue — just in case you get split up,” Google explained in a blog post.

Talking about Privacy, Google clarified that notifications can only be set for someone who has already chosen to share their location with a person. The person who has shared their location with the user will receive multiple reminders to let them know — including both a push notification in the Maps app and an email, along with recurring monthly emails.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it has started rolling out this feature to Google Maps’ Android and iOS users globally.