With COVID-19 around, dating is no more the same. Hence, it is up to dating apps and platforms to make finding love spicier than it has ever been. Bumble thinks it can do so by making a new couple play mates before they go on a date. By playmates, we mean both parties engaging in a new virtual dating experience that revolves around gaming. The feature is called Night In.

As spicy as the name may be, the idea is simple: to let a new couple engage in a virtual first meet on the app and play a game. Bumble says that this method is likely to let either party get to know each other in a unique way. Night In involves a video call and easy games for the couple to enjoy. The games are mostly based on trivia and there will be more in the future.

Bumble update lets couples play before dating

"After two people have matched, they have the option to participate in a newly imagined virtual date through "Night In" by clicking the icon within the chat message. After opting for this feature, both parties will receive notifications within the app for their video date. Once both people are within their virtual game room, they will be presented with a virtual game and explanation of rules," says Bumble.

Additionally, Bumble has also added Video Notes to the app. This feature allows users to send short video clips of themselves along with Snapchat filters. These filters include Atmosphere, Reactions, and Fox Ears/Tail. Bumble says that feature will help a new couple break the ice and engage in deeper conversations.

Adding to the virtual dates, Bumble will also let users choose virtual backgrounds like how one does in Microsoft Teams and Zoom. These backgrounds include a picnic in Paris, a gondola ride in Venice, and a campfire under the stars, among others.

Will these features make any real difference? Bumble says that 40 percent of single Indian users opt for virtual dating on its platform. With the COVID-19 risks still at high, these could add to your experience if you aim to find love this summer via dating apps.

Tinder rolled out a Block Contacts feature a few weeks ago to help with the same ahead of the mating period. Users will be allowed to hide from their exes, colleagues, and relatives on the app.