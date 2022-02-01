comscore PM Narendra Modi YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers
  • Home
  • Apps
  • PM Narendra Modi crosses 1 crore subscribers on YouTube, tops among world leaders
News

PM Narendra Modi crosses 1 crore subscribers on YouTube, tops among world leaders

Apps

PM Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has crossed one crore subscribers. With this he has become the top among world leaders including US President Biden. 

prime-miniter-narendra-modi-facebook-getty

Yet another milestone for the Prime Minister of India. PM Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has crossed one crore subscribers. With this, Modi has become the top among world leaders including US President Biden. Also Read - Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

Currently, among the world leaders, PM Narendra Modi has the most number of subscribers. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro follows in the second position with a total of 36 lakh subscribers. Third, on the list is Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 30.7 lakh subscribers, and fourth is US President Joe Biden with 7.03 lakh subscribers. Also Read - YouTube to step back from making original shows and invest in other areas instead

Most-watched videos on PM Modi’s YouTube channel are Divyangs welcoming him at Kashi in 2019, an interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, an emotional clip with the then ISRO chief K Sivan in 2019, among others. Also Read - IT Ministry suspends 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channel for spreading fake news

YouTube, YouTube app, YouTube update, YouTube new features, YouTube update features

Modi is equally popular on other social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, among others. PM is quite active on all his social media platforms. On Twitter, PM Modi has 75.3M followers, while on Instagram he has 65.1 million followers.

As per the latest numbers, PM Modi also tops the chart of most YouTube subscribers when compared to other national leaders.

Leaders like Congress’ Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh subscribers, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has 3.73 lakh subscribers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin has 2.12 lakh subscribers, while Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has 1.37 lakh subscribers.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 4:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers
Apps
PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

PS5 State of Play February 2022: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Gaming

PS5 State of Play February 2022: How to watch livestream, what to expect

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

Meta introduces 3D avatars for Instagram Stories, updates for Facebook, Messenger

Apps

Meta introduces 3D avatars for Instagram Stories, updates for Facebook, Messenger

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Related Topics

Related Stories

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers

Apps

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers
Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

News

Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news
YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899

Apps

YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899
YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Entertainment

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why
IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

News

IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

हिंदी समाचार

5G in India: इस साल रोल आउट होगी 5G सर्विस! स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी जल्द

Digital Rupee: जल्द आ रही भारत की डिजिटल करेंसी, जानें क्रिप्टो से होगी कितनी अलग

Google ला रहा नया Gmail लेआउट, अब आसानी से गूगल मीट और इंबॉक्स के बीच कर पाएंगे स्विच

बजट में बड़ा ऐलान, जारी होगा चिप वाला ई-पासपोर्ट, जानें कैसे करता है काम

Union Budget 2022: इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल्स के लिए बनेंगे बैटरी स्वैपिंग स्टेशन और स्पेशल मोबिलिटी जोन

Latest Videos

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax
Features
What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity
How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps
Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise

Gaming

Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise
Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

News

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers