Yet another milestone for the Prime Minister of India. PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has crossed one crore subscribers. With this, Modi has become the top among world leaders including US President Biden.

Currently, among the world leaders, PM Narendra Modi has the most number of subscribers. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro follows in the second position with a total of 36 lakh subscribers. Third, on the list is Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 30.7 lakh subscribers, and fourth is US President Joe Biden with 7.03 lakh subscribers.

Most-watched videos on PM Modi's YouTube channel are Divyangs welcoming him at Kashi in 2019, an interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, an emotional clip with the then ISRO chief K Sivan in 2019, among others.

Modi is equally popular on other social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, among others. PM is quite active on all his social media platforms. On Twitter, PM Modi has 75.3M followers, while on Instagram he has 65.1 million followers.

Leaders like Congress’ Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh subscribers, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has 3.73 lakh subscribers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin has 2.12 lakh subscribers, while Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has 1.37 lakh subscribers.