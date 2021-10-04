PUBG Mobile becomes top gaming app worldwide in Q3 2021 despite India ban

PUBG Mobile and TikTok were banned in India last year over security issues. However, this doesn’t seem to have affected these Chinese applications much. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 29: Rewards, requirements, and more

As per the latest report coming from Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile is the top gaming app during Q3 2021 while short video platform TikTok is the top-grossing app in the same period. The mobile game was banned in India last year in September over security concerns. Also Read - Over 10 million Android users affected with GriftHorse malware: Delete these apps now

Krafton introduced Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), as a replacement, earlier this year. BGMI is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Also Read - Top 5 Free Fire MAX alternatives: From BGMI to Creative Destruction

TikTok, PUBG Mobile set record numbers

The Sensor Tower report suggests that TikTok and PUBG Mobile have become the highest-earning apps on both Apple App Store and Google Play store in the quarter. While the short video platform was the top-grossing app worldwide, PUBG Mobile became the leading app in the gaming category. Both apps were also the most downloaded in their respective categories.

As per the report, the TikTok app witnessed a 41 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. TikTok also saw record numbers and recorded a growth of 11 percent YoY.

Sensor Tower revealed that TikTok was the highest-earning app overall in the quarter followed by Manga reader Piccoma, YouTube, Google One, and Disney+. The report further highlighted that TikTok was the top-grossing app overall, while Google One was the highest earning app on the Google Play store.

The report also revealed that TikTok was the most downloaded app worldwide in the quarter, followed by apps like — Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

Sensor Tower also revealed that mobile games gained wide popularity in the quarter, with PUBG Mobile taking the top spot in highest grossing, followed by Honor of Kings, Genshin Impact, Pokémon Go, and Roblox.