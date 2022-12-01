comscore 'Questt' best app, 'Apex Legends Mobile' top game on Google Play Store in India
'Questt' best app, 'Apex Legends Mobile' top game on Google Play Store in India

In post-pandemic India, Google saw apps that helped people in numerous ways, including the ones that made Questt the best app.

Google on Thursday said that ‘Questt: Navigator for Learning’ is the best app of this year in India on its Play Store, while the ‘Best Game of 2022’ title goes to ‘Apex Legends Mobile’. Also Read - BGMI ban confirmed: Check alternatives on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Questt is using AI to better identify academic needs, provide personalised learning paths, and gamify the learning experience for students with engaging quests. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile to bring a new map and a new legend with next season update

“We have grown to help over 2 million students with personalised learning paths. We remain focused on improving learning outcomes for millions of students in India and hope to bring a paradigm shift by making education more data-driven with the help of technology,” said Akhil Singh, co-founder and CEO, Questt. Also Read - Subway Surfers to Apex Legends Mobile: Top 5 most downloaded mobile games worldwide

In the battle Royale game ‘Apex Legends Mobile’, super-powered competitors from around the world collide in the crucible of Apex Games.

In post-pandemic India, Google saw apps that helped people in numerous ways, including personal growth, daily tasks, creative expression, and business aspirations.

“Many of these titles come from local developers in India that once again inspired us with their ambition and creativity, building winning solutions for India and the world,” the company said in a blog post.

E-learning remained in demand, such as our Best App for Personal Growth winner Filo and others in the category like PrepLadder, Cuemath, and Yellow Class engaging learners across age groups with high-quality content, live engagement sessions, gamified experiences, and expert guidance.

E-commerce was a much-loved category by users across the country.

“This resulted in hyper-value e-commerce brand Shopsy being voted as our Users’ Choice app of the year in India, emerging as a popular choice for many people and small businesses,” said Google.

In the ‘Everyday Essentials’ category, delivery apps such as Blinkit and Zepto gained prominence among people across the country.

Health and wellness continued to be on people’s minds, with apps such as Bunkerfit, Neend, and Dance Workout for Weight Loss offering creative and localised solutions to help people stay fit.

The ‘Best Apps for Good’ winner Khyaal is helping senior citizens interact with each other and supporting them with holistic care needs.

“Khyaal started with a single chat group in 2021, and today, we have over 100K+ users on our app,” said Hemanshu Jain, Founder and CEO, Khyaal.

In gaming, Indian players “showered love for Rovio’s classic feathery friends with Angry Birds Journey winning the Users’ Choice game award”.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2022 10:54 AM IST
