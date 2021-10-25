The Central Government has announced to bestow the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award to superstar Rajinikanth. The actor will receive the prestigious award today for his spectacular contribution to the world of Indian cinema. Rajinikanth, selected for the award, said Monday would be “a momentous occasion” for him to receive the coveted honor. The day will also be significant for him as his daughter Soundarya Vishagan will launch a voice-based social media platform. Also Read - Top 5 Android apps that help quit smoking

Rajnikanth said in his Tweet, "Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people.

In April this year, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Rajinikanth would be receiving the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The day will be equally important for him as his director and producer daughter, Soundarya Vishagan, formally introduces a voice-based app called Hoote. Additionally, the south superstar has rendered his voice for the app.

He tweeted on Sunday, “My daughter Soundarya, who by her independent efforts has pioneered the making of a very useful app for people called Hoote. I am very happy to launch this innovative, useful, and the first of its kind, the HOOTE app in my voice. People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice.”

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honor conferred in the world of Indian cinema. It is given along with the National Film Awards by the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Actress Devika Rani has been awarded for the first time the reputable Dadasaheb Phalke award. Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, filmmaker K.K. Vishwanath and Manoj Kumar are also included in the list.

Rajinikanth made his acting debut in 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal. He has appeared in many movies, including ‘Billu,’ ‘Muthu,’ ‘Baasha,’ ‘Shivaji,’ and ‘Anthiran,’ ‘Hum,’ ‘Andha Kanoon,’ ‘Bhagwan Dada,’ ‘Terror Hi Terror’ and ‘Chalbaaz.’ Rajinikanth was honored with Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016 by the Government of India.