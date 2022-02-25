comscore Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos | BGR India
  Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos

With the introduction of the Discover tab, Reddit aims to allow its users to scroll through photos and videos from subreddits.

Reddit has launched a new Discover tab on its mobile app. Inside of the Discover area, the app will feature photos and videos from across the platform for people to view. This according to the company will help make its mobile app more visually appealing. Also Read - Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022: How livestreaming will shape the creator economy

This is the first new tab that the company has launched in nearly two years. Also Read - Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries

With the introduction of the Discover tab, Reddit aims to allow its users to scroll through photos and videos from subreddits, which are similar to the ones they are a part of. Also Read - Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

Inside of the Discover tab, users will get to view photos, GIFs and videos in small rectangular or square boxes overlaid with the name of the community they represent. Moreover, users will also be able to refine their suggestions by long-pressing on a tile then selecting options like show me more of this content, show me less of that content and hide that content. The company claims that not all communities will be showcased on the Discover page.

The company claims that during the testing phase of the feature, one in five users joined at least one new subreddit after using the Discover tab. It has also stated that the introduction of the feature comes after it heard from users that they wanted a better way to explore their interests.

The new Discover tab will be located to the immediate right of the home button inside of the iOS and the Android apps. The new tab is currently not available on the web, and instead focuses on the 70 percent of its users who engage with the platform using the mobile apps.

Video has become a major focus for social media companies over the past year, especially the short-form video format popularised by TikTok.

This news comes just after Reddit confidentially filed for an initial public offering back in December. it is looking to get a valuation of at least $15 billion (approximately Rs. 1,12,812.45 crores) according to an earlier report by Reuters.

According to an earlier release by Reddit, it has 52 million daily users.

Apart from the addition of the Discover tab, the company has also added personalized recommendations, as well as a revamped navigation system that includes new Community and Profile menus. The new Community and Profile menus will allow users to quickly access and reorganize their subscriptions or access their profile settings.

  Published Date: February 25, 2022 1:46 PM IST

