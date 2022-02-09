Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all

On Safer Internet Day, Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out a few new features to make it easier for the users to take down posts, comments and perform other tasks easily. With these features, users will be able to remove posts and comments in bulk, review past interactions and search activity by date. For the unversed, Instagram recently released a “Take a Break” feature for users’ wellbeing in India. Also Read - Here's how you can hide likes count on Instagram post

Last year, Instagram introduced a "Your Activity" section for the users to help them manage their activity on the platform. This feature will now roll out for everyone. Users will be able to bulk manage as in delete, archive their posts, stories, IGTV and Reels whenever they want. They will also be able to filter their comments, likes, story sticker reactions, and other interactions on the platform.

We're rolling out 'Your Activity,' a new experience for people to see and manage their IG activity in one place. People can bulk manage (delete, archive) their content (posts, stories, IGTV and Reels), their interactions (comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.) and more. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) February 8, 2022

As per the company blog, “People will be able to sort and filter their content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes and stories replies from specific date ranges, all in one place.” This way, users can even see which posts they have deleted or archived recently, links they visited, and the amount of time they spend on the platform.

To perform these tasks, all you need to do is go to your “Profile” and tap the menu in the upper right corner, next tap “Your activity” and that is it.

As per a company’s tweet, “To help people who have lost access to their accounts, we’re testing a way for people to ask their friends to confirm their identity and help them regain access.”