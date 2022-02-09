comscore Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Safer Internet Day: Instagram rolls out new features to let users bulk delete, archive posts and more
News

Safer Internet Day: Instagram rolls out new features to let users bulk delete, archive posts and more

Apps

Instagram users will be able to bulk manage, as in, delete, archive their posts, stories, IGTV and Reels whenever they want. They will also be able to filter their comments, likes, story sticker reactions, and other interactions on the platform.

insta activity

On Safer Internet Day, Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out a few new features to make it easier for the users to take down posts, comments and perform other tasks easily. With these features, users will be able to remove posts and comments in bulk, review past interactions and search activity by date. For the unversed, Instagram recently released a “Take a Break” feature for users’ wellbeing in India. Also Read - Here's how you can hide likes count on Instagram post

Last year, Instagram introduced a “Your Activity” section for the users to help them manage their activity on the platform. This feature will now roll out for everyone. Users will be able to bulk manage as in delete, archive their posts, stories, IGTV and Reels whenever they want. They will also be able to filter their comments, likes, story sticker reactions, and other interactions on the platform. Also Read - Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

As per the company blog, “People will be able to sort and filter their content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes and stories replies from specific date ranges, all in one place.” This way, users can even see which posts they have deleted or archived recently, links they visited, and the amount of time they spend on the platform.

To perform these tasks, all you need to do is go to your “Profile” and tap the menu in the upper right corner, next tap “Your activity” and that is it.

As per a company’s tweet, “To help people who have lost access to their accounts, we’re testing a way for people to ask their friends to confirm their identity and help them regain access.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 3:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
Vivo T1 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, price starts at Rs 15,990

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, price starts at Rs 15,990

Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all

Apps

Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Pacific Warzone season 2 to begin on Valentine's Day: Here's what's coming

Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Pacific Warzone season 2 to begin on Valentine's Day: Here's what's coming

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Electric Vehicle

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all

Apps

Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all
How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps
Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Apps

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels
Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries

Apps

Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries
Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years

News

Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में आया एनिमी को चिढ़ाने वाला Burnt BBQ इमोट, इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री

Redmi Smart Band Pro भारत में लॉन्च, 14 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ मिल रहे कई दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और बाकी सब कुछ

रेडमी लाई जबरदस्त स्मार्ट टीवी, 4K Dolby Vision HDR डिस्प्ले को करता है सपोर्ट

Vivo T1 5G Launch in India: वीवो टी1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें है 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Electric Vehicle

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands
Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Smart TVs

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India
Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers