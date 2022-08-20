comscore Shazam celebrates 20th anniversary with over 70 billion song recognitions
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Shazam Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Over 70 Billion Song Recognitions
News

Shazam celebrates 20th anniversary with over 70 billion song recognitions

Apps

To mark the 20th-anniversary event, Apple has created a special playlist, "20 Years of Shazam" for Apple Music users on iOS and Android.

shazam20

Shazam, the Apple-owned music discovery service, has turned 20 today. As a part of the celebrations, Shazam revealed that it has surpassed the 70 billion mark in its history of song recognitions. Today, as many as 225 monthly users identify songs on Shazam globally, and Drake’s their favourite. Shazam said Drake is the most Shazamed artist with over 350 million discoveries, and his song “One Dance” garnered over 17 million Shazams. Also Read - Apple hasn’t patch bug that leaked user data while using VPN: Report

To mark the event, Apple has created a special playlist, “20 Years of Shazam”, comprising the most Shazamed song of each calendar year for the past 20 years. So maybe get a bit nostalgic listening to songs such as “Hey, Soul Sister” or “Cheap Thrills.” Shazam is integrated into the iPhone and Siri, while on Android, you can use the app to recognise music. Also Read - Apple adds 'Top Subscriber Shows', 'Top Subscriber Channels' charts for podcasts

Shazam’s milestones

Shazam launched as a text message service in the UK in 2002. To identify songs, users needed to dial ‘2580’ on their phone and hold the phone near the source of the song. The service would send a text message revealing the song title and the artist’s name. In July 2008, Shazam hit Apple’s App Store and then in October of the same year, it was available on Android. In April 2015, Apple acquired Shazam and, over the years, integrated it into all its products. In June last year, Shazam crossed 1 billion song discoveries per month. The next milestone of 2 billion Shazams per month took less than a year in May 2022. Also Read - After iPhone 14, Apple to launch redesigned entry-level iPad: Report

The first-ever song identified on Shazam was “Jeepster” by T. Rex in April 2002. The first one on the iOS app was “How Am I Different” by Aimee Mann in July 2018. “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” by Eminem became the first track to reach 1,000 Shazams in September 2002, while the first one to reach one million Shazams was Ke$ha’s “TiK ToK” in February 2010. Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” featuring Kimbra became the first track to reach 10 million Shazams in December 2012. The first artist to hit 1 million was Lil Wayne in 2009, while David Guetta was the first to hit 100 million Shazams in 2015.

If you want to identify music using Shazam on your iPhone, go to Settings > Control Centre and Tap on the + sign next to “Music Recognition.” Now, tap the button to recognise music anytime, given you have an active internet connection. Alternatively, you can install the app and discover songs from there. On Android, download the app from the Google Play Store and identify the music inside the app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 20, 2022 3:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked camera specs hint at major upgrade
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked camera specs hint at major upgrade
UPI payments may no longer be free as RBI floats proposal for charges

News

UPI payments may no longer be free as RBI floats proposal for charges

Several Pixel phones cannot charge wirelessly after Android 13 update

Mobiles

Several Pixel phones cannot charge wirelessly after Android 13 update

Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle will go on pre-booking in India

Gaming

Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle will go on pre-booking in India

Kia Seltos reached 3 lakh sales mark ahead of completing three years in Indian market

automobile

Kia Seltos reached 3 lakh sales mark ahead of completing three years in Indian market

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Shazam celebrates 20th anniversary with over 70 billion song recognitions

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked camera specs hint at major upgrade

UPI payments may no longer be free as RBI floats proposal for charges

Several Pixel phones cannot charge wirelessly after Android 13 update

WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999