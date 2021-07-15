The Chinese online shopping app Shein was banned in India last year. The shopping application was banned in the country alongside several other popular Chinese apps such as the PUBG Mobile gaming app, short video app TikTok, Camscanner, among others. Also Read - Deal of the day: OnePlus 9 up for grabs with a massive Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon

Among the hundreds of banned Chinese apps, PUBG Mobile is the first one to relaunch in India. But the mobile game didn't launch in India with its original name. The game developer Krafton launched the PUBG Mobile game as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The new game is now available for download on Google Play store. It is expected to release for iOS users very soon, however, the date hasn't been revealed yet.

Shein relaunch in India: Top things to note

Following PUBG Mobile, is the Chinese online shopping app Shein. Here are five things to note about the relaunch of another Chinese app.

-Soon after the ban in India last year, Shein app was removed from both App store as well as Google Play store. Overnight, the shopping app, which was one of the popular, was unavailable in the country.

-This time, Shein will not launch as an app. What does that mean? In simple words, you will not be able to download the online shopping app. So, how can you access Shein?

-Shein will relaunch during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Prime day sale begins on the midnight of July 26 and continue until July 27 in India. During the sale, several products across categories will be available with mouth-watering discounts.

-Shein will basically launch as a platform on the Amazon website and not a separate app. So, to shop from Shein, buyers will need to head over to the Amazon.in app.

-For now, there are no words on whether in Chinese online shopping platform will be available as a separate app or be a part of Amazon going forward.