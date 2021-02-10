Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users

Shopify has announced that it is soon going to expand its Shop Pay, payment feature to all users choosing to sell products on Facebook and Instagram in the US. This is the first time that this feature will be made available outside Shopify’s own e-commerce platform. With this feature, users will be able to use Shopify’s platform along with the social media giant’s own Facebook Pay payments system. Also Read - Instagram says it will no longer promote recycled TikTok videos: Here's why

Shop Pay as a payment option within Facebook Pay for all Shopify merchants using checkout on Instagram is already available in the US. The company states that it will start rolling the feature out to all Shopify merchants using checkout on Facebook over the coming weeks. Also Read - Facebook to delete false claims related to COVID-19 vaccines and other rumors

The company in a blog post stated that with this “integration, consumers on Instagram and Facebook will see Shop Pay as a payment option in Facebook Pay.” This will allow users to directly pay the merchant in a secure way inside of Instagram and Facebook. After the payment is done, Shopify will also allow users to track orders and see the carbon emissions offset from their purchases. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi shows-off new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

Shopify claims that its feature is faster, more efficient and provides a secure payments platform. It also states that its platform is 70 percent faster than a typical checkout, with a 1.72x higher conversion rate. Thus ensuring “fewer abandoned carts and increased conversion.”

Other features of the service include convenient order tracking and management along with carbon emissions offset on every delivery.

“People are embracing social platforms not only for connection, but for commerce,” said Carl Rivera, General Manager of Shop. “Making Shop Pay available outside of Shopify for the first time means even more shoppers can use the fastest and best checkout on the Internet. And there’s more to come: we’ll continue to work with Facebook to bring a number of Shopify services and products to these platforms to make social selling so much better.”