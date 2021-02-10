comscore Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users
News

Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users

Apps

Shop Pay as a payment option within Facebook Pay for all Shopify merchants using checkout on Instagram is already available in the US.

Shopify Pixabay

Shopify claims that its feature is faster, more efficient and provides a secure payments platf orm.(Representational image: Pixabay)

Shopify has announced that it is soon going to expand its Shop Pay, payment feature to all users choosing to sell products on Facebook and Instagram in the US. This is the first time that this feature will be made available outside Shopify’s own e-commerce platform. With this feature, users will be able to use Shopify’s platform along with the social media giant’s own Facebook Pay payments system. Also Read - Instagram says it will no longer promote recycled TikTok videos: Here's why

Shop Pay as a payment option within Facebook Pay for all Shopify merchants using checkout on Instagram is already available in the US. The company states that it will start rolling the feature out to all Shopify merchants using checkout on Facebook over the coming weeks. Also Read - Facebook to delete false claims related to COVID-19 vaccines and other rumors

The company in a blog post stated that with this “integration, consumers on Instagram and Facebook will see Shop Pay as a payment option in Facebook Pay.”  This will allow users to directly pay the merchant in a secure way inside of Instagram and Facebook. After the payment is done, Shopify will also allow users to track orders and see the carbon emissions offset from their purchases. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi shows-off new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

Shopify claims that its feature is faster, more efficient and provides a secure payments platform. It also states that its platform is 70 percent faster than a typical checkout, with a 1.72x higher conversion rate. Thus ensuring “fewer abandoned carts and increased conversion.”

Other features of the service include convenient order tracking and management along with carbon emissions offset on every delivery.

“People are embracing social platforms not only for connection, but for commerce,” said Carl Rivera, General Manager of Shop. “Making Shop Pay available outside of Shopify for the first time means even more shoppers can use the fastest and best checkout on the Internet. And there’s more to come: we’ll continue to work with Facebook to bring a number of Shopify services and products to these platforms to make social selling so much better.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 6:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nokia 5.4: Top 5 competitors in India
Photo Gallery
Nokia 5.4: Top 5 competitors in India
Nokia 5.4: Top 5 competitors in India with better features

Photo Gallery

Nokia 5.4: Top 5 competitors in India with better features

Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming phones we are waiting for

Features

Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming phones we are waiting for

Indian government orders Twitter to take down 500 accounts

News

Indian government orders Twitter to take down 500 accounts

Poco M3 sold over 1,50,000 units during its first sale

Mobiles

Poco M3 sold over 1,50,000 units during its first sale

Instagram will no longer promote Reels with TikTok logo

Apps

Instagram will no longer promote Reels with TikTok logo

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users

Indian government orders Twitter to take down 500 accounts

Poco M3 sold over 1,50,000 units during its first sale

Instagram will no longer promote Reels with TikTok logo

Xiaomi Mi 11 passes the most detailed durability test

Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming phones we are waiting for

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Unreal Engine 4.26: What possibilities does it create for content creators?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users

Apps

Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users
Instagram will no longer promote Reels with TikTok logo

Apps

Instagram will no longer promote Reels with TikTok logo
Facebook to delete false COVID-19 vaccine claims and other rumors

Apps

Facebook to delete false COVID-19 vaccine claims and other rumors
Today's Tech News: Xiaomi's new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

News

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi's new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok ban hundreds of accounts with stolen usernames

News

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok ban hundreds of accounts with stolen usernames

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 10i Review: अच्छी डिजाइन और बिल्ड क्वालिटी, '108MP' कैमरा कर सकता है निराश

सरकार ने दी चेतावनी, ट्विटर ने ब्लॉग लिखकर कहीं अपनी बात

Koo App पर पहुंचे मोदी सरकार के मंत्री, जानें इस 'देसी' Twitter की हर एक बात

Poco M3 की पहली Flipkart Sale रही धमाकेदार, बिके 1.5 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 बजट स्मार्टवॉच हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये खास फीचर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

News

Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users
Apps
Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users
Indian government orders Twitter to take down 500 accounts

News

Indian government orders Twitter to take down 500 accounts
Poco M3 sold over 1,50,000 units during its first sale

Mobiles

Poco M3 sold over 1,50,000 units during its first sale
Instagram will no longer promote Reels with TikTok logo

Apps

Instagram will no longer promote Reels with TikTok logo
Xiaomi Mi 11 passes the most detailed durability test

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 passes the most detailed durability test

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers