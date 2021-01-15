Signal is gaining wide popularity in India amid WhatsApp privacy policy controversy. The messaging platform co-founded by Brian Acton has been downloaded by millions of users in the country recently. Acton said in a recent interview that Signal is ramping up the hiring process to meet the growing demand. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

I have been using the Signal messaging app and found it to be very easy to use. In fact, I believe if you have been using WhatsApp for a long time there will not be any problem in accessing Signal. Most of the features are the same, in fact, there are some features that Signal offers which WhatsApp doesn't support.

If you are thinking of trying your hands on Signal, I have prepared a full guide for you. Here's a complete Signal tips and tricks guide for you to get started.

How to create Signal account

It’s easy. Just follow these steps.

Step 1: Download Signal app from Google Play store or Apple App store.

Step 2: Open the app

Step 3: Enter your details like phone number, first and last name

Step 4: Your account will be created.

How to set up Signal PIN

Step 1: Open the Signal app

Step 2: Go to Settings under the profile menu.

Step 3: Select setup Signal PIN option

Step 4: Enter the four digit PIN and don’t forget it.

Step 5: Now every time you open the Signal app it will require you to provide the PIN to unlock the app.

How to turn on dark mode on Signal

Step 1: Open the Signal app

Step 2: Head to the profile option

Step 3: Select Appearance

Step 4: Turn on Dark option.

Note: You can disable dark mode on Signal by enabling Light option from Appearance Settings.

How to block someone on Signal

Step 1: Select the contact on Signal app

Step 2: Tap on the profile option

Step 3: Scroll down and click on Block User

Step 4: Confirm by clicking on Block.

How to use Signal on laptop

Step 1: Go to https://updates.signal.org/desktop/signal-desktop-win-1.39.5.exe

Step 2: Download Signal on PC/laptop

Step 3: Open Signal app on your phone and select Linked Devices.

Step 4: Click on Link New Devices.

Step 5: Scan QR code and your Signal profile will open on laptop/PC.

How to turn off contact join notification

Step 1: Open the app on your phone.

Step 2: Go to Settings and then Notifications.

Step 3: Disable Contact Joined Signal option from there.

How to enable/disable Read Receipts

Step 1: Open the Signal app and head to Settings menu.

Step 2: Click on Privacy

Step 3: Enable or disable Read Receipts

How to unblock someone on Signal

Step 1: Select the contact on Signal app

Step 2: Tap on the profile option

Step 3: Scroll down and click on Unblock user

Step 4: Confirm by clicking on Unblock.

How to change you PIN on Signal

Step 1: Head over to the Settings menu.

Step 2: Select Privacy there.

Step 3: Select Change your PIN

Step 4: Set the new PIN for Signal.

How to enable Screen Lock

Step 1: Open the app and head to the Settings menu.

Step 2: Select Privacy there.

Step 3: Enable Screen Lock.

How to create group on Signal

Step 1: Open the Signal app

Step 2: Click on the edit icon at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Select New Group.

Step 4: Select contacts to be added in the group and you will be set.

How to group video call on Signal

Step 1: First follow the aforementioned steps and create a group.

Step 2: Click on the video icon to start the group video call. Signal allows you to turn off sound and video whenever required.

How to delete Signal account

Step 1: Open the app.

Step 2: Go to Profile and click on Advanced option.

Step 3: Then click on Delete Account and then click on Proceed option.

The good news here is once you delete your Signal app, all your data will be deleted from the server.