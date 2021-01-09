Signal tops App Store after beating WhatsApp: Here's a look at the app

Ever since WhatsApp has updated its privacy policies and gave us a direct hint that it will access our data and share it with Facebook, the popular messaging has invited all the negative light. Due to the change, people have started looking for alternatives to safeguard their data and ensure ease and convenience in usage. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders in India, delete WhatsApp trends

The list of alternatives includes Telegram and Signal and both these platforms are having their moment of fame right now. Both these apps are now trending on Twitter and seeing a surge in usage. In fact, Signal experienced some trouble on the server side due to the rush of users that tried being a part of the Signal family. Now, out of the two, Signal has well managed to beat WhatsApp on the App Store and is currently topping the ‘top free apps’ on the app store. Read on to know more. Also Read - Elon Musk mocks WhatsApp's new privacy policy, asks to use Signal

Signal becomes top free app on App Store: A look at the app

The Signal Private Messenger app now appears on the top of the ‘top free apps’ list on Apple’s App Store. The cherry on the cake is that the surpassed WhatsApp, which now sits in the second position.

This shows us the kind of popularity Signal is getting. The app wants us to greet privacy, something WhatsApp is clearly not considering, giving users a reason to consider Signal. Since the popularity is touching sky high, here’s a glimpse of what Signal is all about:

Signal app: What is it?

The open-source app was formed way back in 2014 and is developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC, which is a non-profit organization. The app was made by Moxie Marlinspike who is also the CEO of Signal Messenger and also has WhatsApp founder, Brian Acton’s involvement as he founded Signal Foundation with Marlinspike.

Another commonality between Signal and WhatsApp apart from Acton is the fact that the latter uses the Signal protocol for its end-to-end encryption feature, something seen on both the apps.

The Signal app is pretty much like WhatsApp offering users the ability to send/receive messages, make HD voice/video calls (even group calls that allow up to 150 people), and even send emojis, images and more media, and an inbuilt image editor. The app also has WhatsApp-like features such as dark mode, ‘Delete for Everyone,’ Disappearing messages, and more. It is a free app(without any ads or trackers) that is compatible with Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, iPad, and Linux. It can also be accessed via a laptop or iPad.

As for privacy, which is main the part, Signal allows for end-to-encryption and aims to collect minimal data. It takes users’ contact details such as the phone number and doesn’t store users’ private or sensitive data, as per its privacy policies. It also supports features such as Read Receipts, Relay Calls, the option to set up a PIN, Touch ID, or Face ID.

However, the app admits it will share some data with third parties to make certain services available.

Signal app: How to download?

Since the Signal app comes with various features offered by WhatsApp and aims for better and more privacy, it can be given a shot if you don’t want any app to collect your data.

The Signal app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store or the App Store. You just need to look for it, select the Install option, and you are good to go.