comscore Snapchat brings features like call-to-action, custom landmarkers and more
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Snap introduces new features for Lenses: All you need to know
News

Snap introduces new features for Lenses: All you need to know

Apps

Snap has announced new monetization features like call-to-action, gifting and more for creators on the platform. These features can be used while making Lenses.

snapchat

At the ongoing Snap Annual Lens Fest, Snap has made quite a handful of announcements including new features for Lenses, monetization tools for AR creators and so on. The company announced that its 306M daily Snapchatters now play with AR on an average of more than 6 billion times per day. Snap’s Lens Studio tool now has more than 250,000 Lens creators from more than 200 countries and territories and that they have built more than 2.5 million AR Lenses. It further added that more than 520 million Snaps have now been created using Sounds on Snapchat, which adds music to Snaps. Also Read - How to turn yourself into a cool cartoon character for next video call

With the 4.10 update of AR creation software, Snap has introduced new features and tools for Lens Studio. Lenses created in the Lens Studio can be across Snapchat, Snap Camera, Spectacles, or into other apps through Camera Kit. The newly launched features include a new sound library that will allow users to add Snapchat’s licensed music and audio clips into their own lenses. Also Read - Snap's new Spectacles looks ambitious, lets users see the world in augmented reality

Another is real-world physics in which AR elements appear and react more easily and realistically “to forces of physics like gravity and collisions”. Lastly, “API Library for Real-time data” feature lets users to pull real-time information from other sources like  US stock market, weather data and more. This is released with APIs from partners including FTX, Alpaca, Accuweather, and iTranslate. Also Read - Snapchat's parent company could launch AR-enabled glasses and a drone soon

Snapchat

(Image: Pixabay)

To vote for other categories click here

Snap creators will now be able to make Custom Landmakers that were introduced by the company back in 2019. For the unversed, with this feature, creators will be able to transform local landmarks into AR attractions. As per the company, “All it takes is a mobile device with a LiDAR Scanner to map the area and create a 3D model to bring into Lens Studio. We’re excited to soon hand over our Landmarker mapping technology and let creators turn more of the world—from statues to storefronts—into their canvas.”

Additionally, with world mesh, Snap creators will now be able to use depth information and world geometry understanding to create experiences that look more realistic.

Snap has also announced new monetization features for creators on the platform. These features include “a call-to-action” to allow users to include direct links in Lens and “gifting” to lead viewers to the destinations like merch shops. In addition to this, “Ghost, Snap’s AR innovation lab, is accepting new applications on a rolling basis. Developers and small teams who want to explore the technical and creative possibilities of AR can apply and receive a grant of up to $150,000 for each project, as well as support directly from the Snap team,” said Snap in a statement.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 7, 2021 10:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Facebook Gaming launches Pac-Man Community: Features online multi-player mode
Gaming
Facebook Gaming launches Pac-Man Community: Features online multi-player mode
Snap brings features like call-to-action, custom landmarkers and more

Apps

Snap brings features like call-to-action, custom landmarkers and more

Instagram launches new 'Take a Break', other features focused on protecting teens

Apps

Instagram launches new 'Take a Break', other features focused on protecting teens

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Features

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook Gaming launches Pac-Man Community: Features online multi-player mode

Instagram launches new 'Take a Break', other features focused on protecting teens

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000

Redmi Note 11 4G India launch sooner than expected: Check specs, expected price, more

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Snap brings features like call-to-action, custom landmarkers and more

Apps

Snap brings features like call-to-action, custom landmarkers and more
Snapchat introduces Memory and Explore layers for Snap Map

Apps

Snapchat introduces Memory and Explore layers for Snap Map
How to turn yourself into a cool cartoon character for next video call

How To

How to turn yourself into a cool cartoon character for next video call
Snap's new Spectacles looks ambitious, lets users see the world in augmented reality

News

Snap's new Spectacles looks ambitious, lets users see the world in augmented reality
Snap could launch an AR-enabled smart spectacles soon

Wearables

Snap could launch an AR-enabled smart spectacles soon

हिंदी समाचार

Realme GT 2 Pro होगा 9 दिसंबर को अनाउंस: जानें किसका होगा पहला Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 फोन

आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Age of Gold bundle समेत ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड

भारत समेत इन 5 देशों में अलग नाम से खेला जा रहा है PUBG Mobile

BGMI T-Shirt जीतने का बेहतरीन मौका, बस दिखानी होंगी अपनी 'नेड' स्किल्स

इनफिनिक्स ला रहा दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगी रेडमी और रियलमी को टक्कर

Latest Videos

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Facebook Gaming launches Pac-Man Community: Features online multi-player mode
Gaming
Facebook Gaming launches Pac-Man Community: Features online multi-player mode
Instagram launches new 'Take a Break', other features focused on protecting teens

Apps

Instagram launches new 'Take a Break', other features focused on protecting teens
Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9
Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000

Mobiles

Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000
Redmi Note 11 4G India launch sooner than expected: Check specs, expected price, more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 4G India launch sooner than expected: Check specs, expected price, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers