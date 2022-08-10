comscore Snap Inc introduces new Snapchat+ paid subscription for Rs 49 in India
News

Snap Inc. introduces new Snapchat+ paid subscription in India: Check price, new features

Apps

Snapchat+ users will get set of six features- Snapchat+ Badge, Custom App Icons, Rewatch Indicator, Best Friends Forever, Ghost Trails on Snap Map and Solar System

Snapchat Plus

Snapchat Plus subscription launched in India

Snapchat has introduced a new paid subscription called Snapchat+ in India. Snapchat+ will be introduced for the 100 million users of Snapchat in the country. The paid subscription is a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, Snapchat+ will be available in India at Rs 49 per month. This subscription will offer new features to the paid members. Additionally, the users will also get prioritized support. Also Read - How to add a Snapchat Story with Music or Custom Sound

Initially, Snapchat+ users will get set of six features- Snapchat+ Badge, Custom App Icons, Rewatch Indicator, Best Friends Forever, Ghost Trails on Snap Map and Solar System, that will allow the users to customize their Snapchat experiences to enhance the parts of Snapchat they use the most. Also Read - Snapchat introduces its first AR game called 'Ghost Phone'

Lakshya Malu, Interim – Market Development Lead, Snap Inc. said, “At Snap, our focus remains on creating relevant experiences for users through product developments, creative tools and community engagements. India is an important market for Snap and investments in localizing the app experience has been key to our growth in the region. We’re very excited about offering exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features to our Indian Snapchatter community who is eager to try our new products and features.” Also Read - Snapchat tips and tricks: How to see mutual friends on Snapchat

How to access these features?

To access these premium features just tap Snapchat+ on your Snapchat profile and you’ll be able to make use of the below-mentioned features.

Here’s a look at Snapchat+ exclusive features:

Snapchat+ Badge: A special Star designation to show which Snapchatters are subscribers. This can be turned on and off and is off by default.

Custom App Icons: The ability to change the homescreen Snapchat App icon and customize its look

Rewatch Indicator: An indication of how many people are rewatching your Stories (without being able to tell who specifically is rewatching them) seen in My Story Management

Best Friends Forever: The ability to pin one friend as your number one best friend, and a new way to celebrate friendship on Snapchat.

Ghost Trails on Snap Map: Shows the general direction of travel for where friends have moved recently (if they have explicitly agreed to sharing their location). This is similar to our existing “Map Moves” Snap Map feature which appears when a friend has recently traveled and has been built keeping safety & privacy in mind

Solar System: This is a special badge on a Friendship Profile

  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 4:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 10, 2022 4:17 PM IST

