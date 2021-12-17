comscore Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021
Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

The most popular Lens was the "Happy Diwali" lens, which gained over 200 million impressions. It recognised the user’s hand and placed a lit Diya on the palm.

We will be entering the new year in a few days, leaving 2021 behind. Before that happens, Snap Inc has announced the top Lenses for the year. It has released a list of the top cultural moments and festivals on the app and which Lenses were popular with Indian users. Also Read - Snap’s Story Studio app will let iPhone users create videos like a pro

The most popular Lens was the “Happy Diwali” lens, which gained over 200 million impressions. It recognised the user’s hand and placed a lit diya on the palm. Other Lenses to gain popularity were the “Happy Raksha Bandhan” lens, “Sparkling Hand” Lens and the “My Friend Is” Lens for the festivals of Raksha Bandhan, Holi and Friendship Day festivals, respectively. Also Read - Snap introduces new features for Lenses: All you need to know

Some other popular Lenses revealed in the list include Lenses for Gudi Padwa, Onam, and Makar Sankranti. Also Read - Instagram is shutting down Snapchat-like Threads application by end of this year

Snap also revealed that several of the “Learn Language,” “traditional Indian jewellery,” and “sunglasses” lenses. 3D Cartoon Lenses remained popular throughout the year. 3D Cartoon Lenses managed to gain viewership of over 7 billion times on Snapchat.

To mark 75 years of Independence for India the company had released a special India Gate Landmarker Lens, where people could use the app to scan the India Gate in Delhi and they would get to see the Indian National Flag through the India Gate. Apart from the flag, India Gate would also be filled with lashes of the flag colours.

Finally, the company also announced the winner of the International Women’s Day Lensathon, which was the Mood Octopus Lens, designed by Pradeepa Anandhi. With this Lens, people can swap the colour of a AR Octopus toy in the Lens to express their mood.

In other news, Snap recently launched an advanced video-editing app called Story Studio for Snapchat. The app allows creators to design vertical videos with the help of advanced tools. It is currently available only on iOS in the US, UK and Canada. The company has said that it will be expanding the app to other regions where Snapchat is available in the coming months.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 8:21 PM IST

